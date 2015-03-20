Roland Corporation U.S. Announces New Personnel Appointments

— Steve Spak, Daniel Lee and Ruby BC join the Roland U.S. team, reflecting company’s ongoing strategic business plan —



Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2015 — Roland Corporation U.S. announces three new personnel appointments that align with the company’s current strategic business plan. The announcement was made by Jay Wanamaker, president and CEO of Roland Corporation U.S., and reflects Roland’s ongoing commitment to the expansion of the company and its brands.

Steve Spakjoins the Roland U.S. team as District Sales Manager (DSM) for the Mid-Atlantic District, spanning from New York City to Washington, D.C. Spak comes to Roland most recently from KMC Music Inc., where he was a respected sales team member and consistent top performer. In his new role, he will develop and maintain dealer relationships and sales programs, offer dealer resources in support of Roland products, strategy and objectives, and provide product training, merchandising and promotions at the retail level.

Daniel Lee comes on board as Local Marketing Specialist. Lee will augment Roland’s marketing efforts to effectively partner with the dealer community as part of their Local Marketing initiative. An M.I. industry expert, he brings to Roland many years of experience in the local marketing field, having served as Local & Retail Marketing Administrator during his tenure at Guitar Center. Lee is a working DJ and a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Ruby BC (a.k.a. Ruby Biloskirka-Conley) also joins as Social Media and Content Specialist. She comes to Roland with a background in the music and entertainment business as a Keyboard Instructor at Musician’s Institute (Hollywood), a touring keyboard player for the American Idol band and also a keyboard clinician for Roland U.S. She is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.

“Steve, Daniel and Ruby will be great additions to our company,” stated Wanamaker. “Each has a unique skill set that will contribute to the overall growth and expansion of Roland U.S. and enable us to work toward our short- and long-term goals.”

For more information, visit RolandUS.com.

