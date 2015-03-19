DVEO to Demo Miniature (1.66 Inches) Full Featured HD/SDI 1080p Camera at NAB 2015 -- GNAT 1080p 60™ Now Shipping with Broadcast 59.97 fps Option

San Diego, California -- At NAB 2015, DVEO will demonstrate the broadcast standard version of their miniature 1080p HD camera, featuring 29.97/59.94 frames per second in addition to 30/60 fps. DVEO will feature the GNAT 1080p 60™ at booth SU6605 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 13-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The competitively priced GNAT 1080p 60™ is a tiny 1080p 60 fps or 59.94 fps camera with HD-SDI or full 3 Gbps output. The 2.1 megapixel CMOS camera is just 1.66 x 1.14 x 1.14 inches (42.1 x 29 x 29 millimeters) and weighs approximately 1.41 ounces (40 grams).



The GNAT features a built-in OSD (on screen displays) joystick and a 1/3 inch progressive scan CMOS sensor.



The DSP chip based camera is available in cased or board versions, with prices starting at under $500 (U.S.). A broadcast standard version is available with 29.97/59.94 fps. All versions of the camera output NTSC or PAL video. The cased version ships with a tripod adapter, universal power supply, and control cable.



"The ultra-compact GNAT is ideal for situations where large HD cameras are impractical or obtrusive. Its sharp, high quality HD video makes it perfect for sports broadcasting, reality television, and electronic news gathering," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It is also suitable for military and law enforcement applications such as unmanned vehicle or robot vision or situational awareness for subs, airplanes, and ships."



The GNAT features WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), which allows it to filter the intense back light surrounding a subject; and thus enhance the ability to distinguish features and shapes in the image. The GNAT also features AGC (Automatic Gain Control), which automatically adjusts the incoming signal to the proper level for display or recording; and improves performance in low light conditions.



Other features include Dynamic Motion Detection (8 zones, up to 1980 blocks), digital zoom, and defog. The GNAT also supports brilliant DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) technologies like DNR, 3D-NR and 2D+3D.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



2.1 Megapixels

Powerful DSP chip based

1/3 inch Progressive Scan CMOS Sensor

Output: 3G-SDI/HD-SDI (NTSC, PAL) with 292M

42.1 x 29 x 29 millimeters -– just over 1.65 inches long

Maximum 1,920 x 1,080 resolution

Maximum 60 fps @ 1,920 x 1,080

Broadcast standard version available with 29.97/59.94 fps

C/CS mount

Cased version ships with tripod adapter, universal power supply, and control cable

AGC, AWB, AE, D-WDR, Sens-Up

2D/3D Noise Reduction, Digital Zoom

Defog

1080/720@30p/60p/60i selectable

Broadcast standard version: 1080/720@29.97p/30p/59.94p/59.94i/60p/60i selectable

WDR (Wide Dynamic Range): Allows a camera to filter the intense back light surrounding a subject and thus enhances the ability to distinguish features and shapes on the subject.

DNR (Digital Noise Reduction, 2D/3D-NR): Provides outstanding clear images by reducing noise. DNR technology has excellent disk-saving effect.

AGC (Automatic Gain Control): Automatically adjusts the incoming signal to proper level for display or recording and the sensitivity of pick-up object to render the most pleasing images. Improves performance in low light conditions.

Dynamic Motion Detection (8 zones, up to 1980 blocks)

Privacy Zone Masking (8 zones)

Built-in OSD (On Screen Displays) Joystick

DC12V ~ 24V

Ships with Universal PS, Tripod Adapter, and Control Cable

Board mount version available with Board Mount Lens (DC Iris, TDN Support)



Suggested Retail Prices:

GNAT 1080p 59.94 -- Broadcast standard, 29.97/59.94 fps plus 30/60 fps: $695 U.S.

GNAT 1080p 60 with 30 or 60 fps only: $495 U.S.









About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815