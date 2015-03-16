Sony Unveils Extensive Updates for Cameras across Professional Digital Imaging Line

New Features Include Wireless Streaming, 4K QFHD Recording, and Streamlined Workflow Capabilities

Sony is announcing a range of updates to its professional digital imaging camera line, delivering new features and more flexible production capabilities. The new updates will be available as software upgrades.

The new updates continue Sony’s approach of offering customers a steady stream of upgrades without having to buy a new camera body, protecting their original technology investment and helping them keep pace with changing production requirements.

“Technology moves fast, and production professionals need tools that can grow and change with them,” said Jeanne Lewis, marketing manager, Sony professional digital imaging. “These cameras were designed from the ground up to easily accommodate new updates, feature enhancements and support for new capabilities.”

Highlights of the new upgrades include:

PXW-X180 Firmware

System software V2.0 and Network software V1.3 - Upgrade is free and available now

New Features & Improvements:

·Network Function software adds a transmitting streaming functionality for video and audio content. With the optional CBK-NA1 kit, the PXW-X180 is compatible with 3G/4G/LTE modems and wired LAN.

·Software V2.0 activates the Picture Cache Rec function and the white balance memory according to the ND filter position.

PXW-X70 Firmware V2.0

Upgrade includes a fee and will be available Summer 2015



New Features & Improvements:

·Support for 4K (QFHD) Recording (optional)

This 4K recording update provides support for QFHD shooting at 30p/25p/24p*. For projects finalized in HD, 4K recording expands the creative possibilities by enabling digital panning, camera-shake correction and other post-production effects.

NOTE: 4K recording requires purchase of the 4K Upgrade License (CBKZ-X70FX).

Format

Resolution

Wrap

Quality

Frame Rate

Bit Rate

XAVC-L

3840x 2160

MXF

4:2:0

8bit

29.97p

60Mbps

23.98p

25p

*Sony is exploring support of a higher bit-rate recording mode than 60 Mbps for 3840x2160 XAVC-L in the future.

·Proxy Recording

Proxy recording supports the use of a low-bit-rate video file in place of an XAVC-format, high-bit-rate file with the same timecode. The low-bit-rate proxy file, being smaller in size, can be used in many ways to increase efficiency. The smaller file can be more easily transmitted to remote locations, while editing is greatly facilitated by the use of the smaller file, which is replaced at the completion of editing with the high-bit-rate file.

·FTP Transfer

This feature supports FTP file transfers on the PXW-X70, allowing content files recorded with the XAVC Proxy Recording feature, and other content files shot in XAVC (4K/HD) and AVCHD formats, to be sent via the Internet for remote storage on an FTP server.

·Streaming

This feature allows images to be streamed live from the PXW-X70 for viewing at a remote location. Data transfer rate, specified by three image quality menu settings (6, 3, and 1Mbps), can be selected to suit the network environment used.

·Wired LAN Connection

When a wireless LAN is unavailable, this feature allows the PXW-X70 to be connected to the Internet over a wired connection via a separately available USB adapter cable VMC-UAM2 and Network adaptor CBK-NA1R, which is included in CBK-NA1 Network Adaptor Kit, allowing files to be streamed or transferred by FTP.

·4K Upgrade License “CBKZ-X70FX”

The CBKZ-X70FX Upgrade License enables 4K recording on the PXW-X70 camcorder. The CBKZ-X70FX is an optional item that will be available for purchase in the near future. Firmware version 2.0 is also required to use the Upgrade License.

PXW-X200 Firmware V1.2

Upgrade is free and will be available Spring 2015





New Features & Improvements:

● Streaming via wired/wireless LAN or 3G/4G mobile network is activated.

● MI Shoe is activated to support the HVL-LBPC battery video light and UWP-D11/D12 wireless microphone system.

● GPS data can be recorded as metadata in XAVC-I and XAVC-L format.

● Simultaneous Recording feature is activated. Camcorder can record simultaneously on two media, for example creating one version for editing and one for archiving at the same time to enhance workflow.





PXW-Z100 Firmware V4.0

Upgrade is free and available now.





New Features & Improvements:

● AVCHD Recording Mode

● Formatting SDXC/SDHC/SD memory card Class 10 or faster and “Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo” media

● Seamless playback for multiple clips from camcorder when the clips have the same or compatible format

Available updates can be found at http://pro.sony.com/bbsc/ssr/micro-xdcam/resource.downloads.bbsccms-assets-micro-xdcam-downloads-XDCAMSoftwareDownload.shtml.