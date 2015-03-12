DVEO Shipping Next Generation Professional 8VSB Receiver with Built-in LCD Monitor, Decodes to SDI/HD-SDI and Outputs IP+ASI

San Diego, California –- DVEO is now shipping their professional 8VSB receiver and H.264/MPEG-2 decoder with a built-in HD LCD monitor and high quality speakers. DVEO will feature the new Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 13-16, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU6605.



A classic receiver demodulator, the Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP features 8VSB, IP unicast or multicast (with Pro-MPEG FEC), and DVB-ASI inputs. Outputs are IP, SDI/HD-SDI with embedded audio, DVB-ASI, analog, or MPEG or AC-3 audio. The broadcast quality, frequency agile system can automatically switch between RF and IP inputs. It supports AES-3 id audio as well as MPEG-1/2, PCM, and AC-3.



The Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP is also available with an optional DVB-S/DVB-S2 or DVB-T+T2 tuner instead of an 8VSB tuner.



"With its built-in 4.3 inch LCD monitor and 10 watt speaker, the Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP is ideal for comprehensive off-air monitoring of on-air broadcasts via RF or IP for master control or ENG (Electronic News Gathering) trucks," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It's super flexible -- our customers can also use it for HD-SDI file playback, content repurposing, decoding IP transport streams, and decoding ASI or SMPTE 310M streams with PID filtering."



Laszlo Zoltan went on to say, "In addition to showing the video being decoded, the monitor displays many on-screen diagnostics as overlays."



The Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP includes the most desired professional features, such as ASI RF failover and optional second audio outputs (SAP) for more audio choices. The device is operated via LCD front panel controls or SNMP management. The system is PSIP/EIA-608, 708 closed caption compliant.



The Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP supports 576i/480i, 576p/480p, 720p and 1080i decoding. It also down converts HD input to SD out if requested.



Inputs: Inputs may be 8VSB or QAM, IP with FEC, and DVB-ASI and SMPTE-310M signal

Optional second 8VSB RF input

Supports Pro-MPEG FEC on IP input

Features 4.3 inch TFT-LCD monitor and 10 Watt speaker

Full support for PSIP with table parsing and display

Outputs: IP, HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-ASI, analog component (YPbPr or RGB), or composite (NTSC or PAL) MPEG or AC-3 audio

May choose or automate choice of digital stream from 8VSB or DVB-ASI or SMPTE-310M or IP signal. Auto switching with sync loss.

Selected digital stream is supplied in DVB-ASI, IP, or SMPTE-310M format signal

Dual MPEG-2 (HD/SD) decoding, single MPEG-4/ H.264 decoding (single audio decoding only)

H.264 (MPEG-4)/MPEG-2 MP@HL compliant video decoder supplies digital and analog video signal

Digital video signal compliant with SMPTE-259M or SMPTE-292M (SDI) with embedded 8 channel audio (SMPTE-299M)

Dolby Digital® AC-3, HE-AAC, and MPEG-1/2 5.1 channel audio decoder. SAP is option.

Dolby Digital® AC-3 or PCM stereo audio selectable over BNC connector

Dolby Prologic compatible stereo audio output on one XLR connector and one D-Sub 9P connector

RGB video signal with 1080i/720p/576p/ 576i (480i) video mode

2 Lines by 40 characters LCD display

PSIP/EIA-608, 708 closed caption compliant

Down converts HD input to SD out

Firmware upgradeable via Internet or USB

USB 2.0 Support

SNMP (10/100/1000 Ethernet) management support



Suggested Retail Prices:

Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP: $4,095 U.S.

Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP/RF with optional 2nd 8VSB RF input: $4,695 U.S.

Allview 8VSB/HD-SDI+IP/+SAP with SAP: $4,695 U.S.









