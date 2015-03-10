Fort Wayne Public Television Selects Pixel Power for Master Control and Branding HD Upgrade

Burbank, California, March 10, 2015—Pixel Power, the leading innovative supplier of broadcast playout solutions with integrated graphics, today announced that it had received an order for four of its BrandMaster™ branding switchers from Fort Wayne Public Television (WFWA Fort Wayne, Indiana). The installation of BrandMaster is part of the station’s project to complete its conversion from standard definition (SD) to high definition (HD) distribution format.

WFWA selected Pixel Power BrandMaster because it combines Master Control Switching and Branding functionality in a single, cost-effective integrated system that efficiently brands channels without the need for standalone graphics systems. This helps to reduce the amount of equipment, power requirements, and complexity in the new Master Control room.

BrandMaster provides complete master control and high-end automated branding graphics. It offers a variety of hardware and software control options to suit any Master Control workflow. Its broad palette of essential graphics functions including logos, clocks, text crawls, multiple tickers, DVE moves and available EAS support. BrandMaster also offers advanced audio handling capabilities for multichannel support, shuffling, voiceover and Dolby-E. This unique combination of capabilities has made BrandMaster the choice of hundreds of channels worldwide.

