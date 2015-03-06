Riedel Builds Massive Communications Network at Sochi Autodrom for Russia's First F1 Grand Prix Race

_wige SOLUTIONS Partners with Riedel for Permanent State-of-the-Art Racing Infrastructure

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 5, 2015 --Over 15,000 meters of Riedel fiber optic cables were laid and there was plenty of excitement transmitted over them at the new Sochi Autodrom, one of the world's most modern circuits, which hosted Russia's inaugural Formula One (F1) Grand Prix race on Oct. 12, 2014. Riedel was heavily involved in creating the specifications for the television production requirements and provided the infrastructure for the transmission of video, audio, and intercom signals for the circuit.

"The circuit in Sochi is currently one of the most modern in the world, equipped with state-of-the-art broadcast and racing technology," said Thomas Hellemann, vice president at _wige SOLUTIONS. For this prestigious project we partnered with Riedel for their specific know-how and more than two decades of experience in motorsports."

During the Sochi Autodrom project, Riedel worked independently and in concert with general contractor _wige SOLUTIONS, a Nürburgring, Germany-based company that specializes in media technology (lighting, sound, and video), graphics and results services, and race services. _wige SOLUTIONS was responsible for track surveillance and monitoring, time keeping, race control, marshalling, and overall technical design. In order to establish a secure communications infrastructure, _wige SOLUTIONS opted for Riedel's proven Artist digital matrix intercom system to provide race control and marshall communications. For the dispatcher system, a Motorola TETRA solution was directly integrated into the Artist.

As with all of the other F1 races, Riedel also supplied its communications and signal transmission solutions including special headsets for radio and intercom systems, the IT infrastructure, and access management. This included more than 500 Artist keypanels and 1,500 TETRA radios used by Formula One Management, Formula One Administration, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, and the Formula One race teams.

"Following a successful Winter Games, our return to Sochi to work on the F1 course was like a homecoming, and it gave us a distinctive home field advantage in completing the Sochi Autodrom project," said Kai Olaf Houben, director of international projects at Riedel. "The smooth interaction and absolute reliability of our communications systems, and a qualified team with experience, are essential in Formula 1, especially with regard to safety. We always have one thing in mind: an absolute zero tolerance for errors in the communications. At the first GP of Russia, we have again successfully demonstrated the quality and reliability of our solutions and showed that we are the right partner for permanent racing and broadcast infrastructures."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Riedel Communications at the 2015 NAB Show, Booth C4937

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-SochiAutodromControl.jpg