RTW APPOINTS HHB COMMUNICATIONS AS NEW U.K. DISTRIBUTOR

COLOGNE, GERMANY, MARCH 4, 2015 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the appointment of HHB Communications, Ltd., as the company’s new U.K. distributor. HHB, which recently highlighted RTW’s latest broadcast audio products at BVE 2015 (Stand J43), has been dedicated to delivering the latest and most innovative pro audio equipment solutions to the world’s top broadcasters, recording studios, post facilities and systems integrators since 1976.

HHB will distribute RTW’s entire line of products, including the TouchMonitor hardware range and the new Mastering Tools software, an entirely new range of products that provides the functionality of RTW’s TM7 and TM9 basic PPM instrument meters as standard-format plug-ins for Windows and Mac OS.

“The U.K.’s Digital Production Partnership’s (DPP) adoption of EBU loudness standards has made the region a very important market for innovative audio loudness tools,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “HHB is the U.K.’s leading supplier of loudness technology and we are confident that the staff’s expertise will enable the company to deliver the best sales and technical support to the top broadcast and post production facilities in the region.”

“It is very exciting to add RTW to our portfolio of leading loudness monitoring technologies,” says HHB Director of Sales Martin O’Donnell. “RTW continues to innovate in the field of loudness monitoring with a range of solutions for professional workflows with which we have a great deal of experience. The company’s new loudness software will be of particular interest to our broadcast and post production customers.”



About HHB Communications Ltd.

Founded in 1976 and located in London, HHB Communications is a global leader in the supply of professional audio technology. Serving in the broadcast, recording and media production sectors, HHB’s unique expertise is also recognised by major manufacturers and innovators, many of which have appointed the company as exclusive distributors of their products. The specialist division, Scrub serves the needs of the television and film post production industry from premises in the heart of London’s Soho. www.hhb.co.uk





About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.