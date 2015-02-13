SMPTE Raises More Than $66K in Crowdfunding Campaign, Continues to Pull in Support for 'Moving Images' Documentary

Individual Donations Come From Around the World; Corporate Sponsors Include Ad-ID, Alliance Video and Post Inc., Blackmagic Design, Canon, Codex Digital, DSC Labs, Ewing-Foley Inc., FotoKem, Image Matters, IMAX, Maxell, Modern VideoFilm, Signiant, and Sundog Media Toolkit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 10, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has successfully completed a 60-day crowdfunding campaign for its "Moving Images" documentary, with a total of $66,382 raised on Indiegogo and additional funds donated directly to the Society. SMPTE's "Moving Images" is currently ranked as the seventh most funded verified nonprofit film project on Indiegogo. The growing list of corporate sponsors for the project includes Ad-ID, Alliance Video and Post Inc., Blackmagic Design, Canon, Codex Digital, DSC Labs, Ewing-Foley Inc., FotoKem, Image Matters, IMAX, Maxell, Modern VideoFilm, Signiant, and Sundog Media Toolkit.

"We have seen individual contributions from all over the world, and the diversity of support for this documentary has been very gratifying," said Peter Ludé, chair of the SMPTE documentary committee. "Though many donations have come from SMPTE members, a surprising number were from nonmembers which indicates that this project has meaning to a broad audience. Giving has come from all quarters, from students planning to enter the field to the very companies helping to define the future of the motion-imaging industry."

The SMPTE documentary is just one of the Society's many activities planned to celebrate its centennial in 2016. The documentary will explore the exciting evolution of motion-imaging technology from the turn of the 20th century through the present while speculating on what the future has in store. Through interviews with top filmmakers, historians, entrepreneurs, and engineers, the film will investigate the influence that art and science have on one another. The first segment of "Moving Images" is now in production with Randall Dark, producer; Howard Lukk, director; and Travis LaBella, director of photography. During the 2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema, produced in partnership with SMPTE, attendees will have the opportunity to watch an exclusive preview of the documentary.

"We're confident that support for 'Moving Images' will continue to grow, and we look forward to showcasing the results of our work during the preview screening during the 2015 NAB Show," added Ludé.

The Indiegogo campaign lasted just 60 days. Those who missed the original campaign may now contribute directly via SMPTE's website at www.smpte.org/movingimages. In coordination with the Hollywood Post Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), the "perks" originally offered on Indiegogo will be honored through Feb. 14 to allow attendees of the HPA Tech Retreat(R) the opportunity to participate.

Further information about "Moving Images" is also available at www.smpte.org/movingimages. Besides contributing, website visitors can review videos posted by Lukk; associate producers Richard Welsh and Aimée Ricca; and Dr. Corey Carbonara of Baylor University, who shared a video produced by his students. The "perks" associated with the original Indiegogo campaign may be viewed at http://igg.me/at/smptedoc/.

