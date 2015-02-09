Cobham to Feature NanoVue HD at NAB 2015

NAB 2015, Booth: C7412: 2015 has already been nominated as “year of the drone” and Cobham, the RF specialist company, will feature at NAB 2015 its “NanoVue HD” receiver and “Solo 8” transmitter, both offering extensive new possibilities for remote capture.

Cobham’s NanoVue HD receiver provides broadcast professionals with a high-quality hand-held tool for viewing and sharing HD video from airborne or terrestrially deployed transmitters. It can be used on-site to test system set-ups, with powerful capabilities for collecting and reviewing HD feeds directly from an airborne platform.

The unit includes a high visibility day/night viewing screen, on-board recording and faster IP connectivity, which also provides off-site users with access for configuration, or for calling forward stored video.

The Solo 8 miniature transmitter supports dual high definition HD-SDI inputs and offers a 30 percent improvement in picture quality and ultra-low power consumption. The Solo 8 is fully compatible with NanoVue HD, as are previous Solo versions.

About Cobham

Cobham specialises in meeting the demand for data, connectivity and bandwidth in defence, security and commercial environments. Offering a technically diverse and innovative range of technologies and services, the Group protects lives and livelihoods, responding to customer needs with agility that differentiates it. The most important thing we build is trust. Employing more than 10,000 people on five continents, the Group has customers and partners in over 100 countries.

