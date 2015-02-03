Hal Leonard Releases The Complete Guide to Connecting Audio, Video, and MIDI Equipment

Making the correct audio, video, and MIDI connections is crucial in today’s music and post production world. While there is very sophisticated hardware and software options available to home and professional recording engineers, DJ’s, EDM music producers, and post production professionals, connecting the equipment correctly can be overwhelming and may not be covered in product manuals.

This is where The Complete Guide to Connecting Audio, Video, and MIDI Equipment comes in. This comprehensive, step-by-step guide reveals the best ways to correctly connect studio equipment with over 30 diagrams covering home, professional, post-production, electronic music, and DJ studios. Each section explains a number of studio configurations, highlighting useful applications in music recording and post-production. Readers will also be able to identify, purchase, and connect the specific A/V and MIDI equipment necessary for any creative job.

“Getting your connections right can mean the difference between success and failure on a project. Chilitos can walk you through the ins and outs for most any situation to help you get the job done right.” – Marcus Ryle, Co-Founder of Line 6

This reference book by renowned Mixing Engineer and Avid Certified Pro Tools

instructor José “Chilitos” Valenzuela makes it easy to understand specific connection considerations and technical requirements for all types of working studio set-ups. The book is timeless and will serve as a reference guide for many years to come as it’s built on basic audio concepts, not a particular software or hardware model or update.

Easy to understand and fun to use, The Complete Guide to Connecting Audio, Video, and MIDI Equipment helps unravel the complicated web of connections in a home or professional studio so the focus can stay on the music.

About the Author:

José “Chilitos” Valenzuela is a musician, recording/mixing engineer, educator, and Avid Certified Pro Tools instructor based in Santa Monica, CA. Valenzuela, a collaborative designer of several audio industry-standard hardware devices, has been paving the path and opening doors for young aspiring engineers/producers for over 20 years. Chilitos specializes in music production, audio for video post-production, mastering, and synthesis. In addition, he is an acclaimed audio professional and author of numerous instructional publications, such as The Complete Pro Tools Handbook, Conceptos Basicos de Audio Digital, Descubriendo MIDI, and The Complete Pro Tools Shortcuts.