HARMAN’s AKG Launches New Drum Set Session I Microphone Set For High Performance in the Studio and on Stage

ANAHEIM, California – Featuring a sensational price/performance ratio, the new HARMAN’s AKG Drum Set Session I is a high-performance microphone starter kit that contains everything to perfectly capture the sound of a complete drum set. By combining an array of its condenser and dynamic microphones, AKG is providing drummers with a versatile and compact pack of tools for recording and live performance.



Containing seven high-performance microphones from the Perception Live series, the Drum Set Session I contains one AKG P2 bass drum microphone, two P17 small-diaphragm microphones for overheads and four P4 microphones for toms and snares. The set is complete with all microphone clamps and stand adapters, and comes in a protective aluminum carrying case that is rugged and roadworthy.



To ensure peace of mind, the Perception Live microphones feature an indestructible metal casing, a rugged spring steel microphone grill, a scratch-resistant finish and gold plated XLR pins. As usual, these AKG microphones are suitable for high input and powerful sound during all applications.



The P4 microphone can handle SPL of up to 152dB and a variety of loud instruments without any distortion. The P2 takes care of the low end by providing a profound bass range for the kick drums, trombones and bass amps. Together, the dynamic duo provides the most neutral reproduction of the sound of instruments.



The P17 true condenser microphone is also able to support high SPL of up to 155dB, and delivers outstanding clarity with its lightweight diaphragm. Due to its transformerless electronics, it also provides a full dynamic range with minimal distortion.



Well-known studio and touring drummer Rick Latham, is already using the new Drum Set Session I, saying, “The Drum Set Session I is an amazing assortment of microphones that offers quality for any drummer, no matter what their skill level. The pack is always with me – in my studio, on the road or on stage.”



AKG Drum Set Session I - http://www.akg.com/pro/p/drumsetsessioni



