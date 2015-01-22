AJA Releases New Unified KONA and Io Software Delivering Multi-Platform Support for Third Party Solutions

New v12.1 Release Combines AJA Device Driver and Plug-in Installers

Grass Valley, CA (January 22, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today released new v12.1 software for Mac and Windows, for the first time providing a single unified all-in-one device driver and Plug-in installer per platform for all currently shipping AJA edit and streaming hardware. The new software supports a broad range of AJA products including KONA 4, KONA 3G, KONA LHi, KONA LHe Plus, Io 4K, Io XT, Io Express and T-TAP(TM).

The AJA v12.1 driver is compatible with Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 (64-bit) and Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) and OS X 10.9.5 (Mavericks). Aside from being a unified all-in-one device driver across multiple AJA products, new features add support for 4K and UltraHD resolution capture with the Open I/O Plug-in for Avid Media Composer 8.3, along with a new Wirecast capture Plug-in for support for Telestream Wirecast version 5.x and 6.x. The unified installer includes all of the following:

-- Device drivers for all currently shipping AJA hardware including KONA 4, KONA 3G, KONA LHi, KONA LHe Plus, Io 4K, Io XT, Io Express and T-TAP

-- AJA Control Room capture/playback software

-- AJA Control Panel configuration software

-- Adobe Creative Cloud Plug-ins

-- Avid Open I/O Plug-in

-- Telestream Wirecast Plug-in

The new software also includes a host of performance improvements, and is available today as a free download to existing AJA customers here: https://www.aja.com/en/support

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

