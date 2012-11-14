RTW TO EXHIBIT PRODUCTS AT THE GROUP ONE BOOTH AT CCW 2012

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 14, 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that during this year's CCW show, Group One (Booth 1264) will exhibit RTW's TM3 and TM9 TouchMonitors. The monitors will be fully equipped with the latest software options, including the popular RTA analyzer for the TM9. RTW invites attendees to stop by the Group One booth for demonstrations of the products.

TouchMonitor Series, TM3

The TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms. Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9

Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations, such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85, with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. On display will be the TM9, which combines unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, nine-inch GUI touchscreen. RTW recently introduced new firmware, version 1.14, for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as new function enhancements and improved ergonomics.