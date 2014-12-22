AJA CION 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD Production Camera Now Shipping

-- Maximize production and minimize post with the easiest 4K workflow yet --

AJA Video Systems’ CION 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD production camera is now shipping globally. Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, CION™ is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION also outputs AJA Raw HFR at up to 4K/120p. CION is the only 4K/UltraHD camera available that captures internally to 12-bit ProRes 444.

Featuring more simultaneous on-set monitoring outputs than any other camera in its class, alongside a built-in confidence monitor and LAN browser video tap, CION provides advanced monitoring flexibility for a wide range of productions. Users can choose a combination of 2 x 4K/UltraHD and 3 x 2K/HD or 8 x 2K/HD, check each camera feed in multi-cam setups through an integrated LAN connection, and monitor remaining recording time all in tandem. The unique LAN port and embedded webserver facilitates full remote configuration and control, so users can set up and control or gang control multiple CION cameras via a standard web browser. Made from a lightweight yet strong magnesium alloy and featuring a contoured suede shoulder pad, CION is easy and comfortable to setup and operate. Using AJA’s Pak Dock on set, CION operators can also achieve lightning fast transfer speeds via Thunderbolt™ or USB3 for immediate access to files for editing. Third party lens mounts are available which allow CION greater compatibility than any other 4K/UltraHD camera system.

“CION is the culmination of years of R&D, technical ingenuity and passion. We couldn’t be prouder to release it; it not only delivers an extraordinary film-like image quality and accuracy, but offers a unique feature set that facilitates a level of flexibility and control in production environments unlike anything else before regardless of resolution – while still providing the same great reliability and support that AJA is known for,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems.

CION Features:

- Sensor: 4K APS-C sized CMOS sensor with an electronic global shutter. 12-stops of dynamic range.

- Exposure index: 250, 320, 500 and 800

- Gamma: Disabled, Normal, Normal Expanded, Video and Expanded 1

- Recording Formatsand Resolutions: Apple ProRes 4444, Apple ProRes 422 (HQ), Apple ProRes 422, ProRes 422 (LT) and Apple ProRes (Proxy); 4K (4096x2160), UltraHD (3840x2160), 2K (2048x1080), HD (1920x1080). 2K and HD are hardware scaled from the full 4K sensor for high-quality over-sampled images and retention of field-of-view.

- Media: Record to AJA Pak SSD media available in 256GB and 512GB capacities. Transfer via Thunderbolt™ or USB3 with optional AJA Pak Dock; Complete 10-bit and 12-bit workflow from HD to 4K.

- Raw Support: Output AJA Raw via 3G-SDI at up to 4K 120 fps or via Thunderbolt™ at up to 4K 30 fps.

- Lens Mount: Industry standard PL mount, removable, with 3rd party mounts available for CanonEF/FD, Nikon F/G-Mount, Leica M, ARRI Bayonet, Panavision and B4 ENGlens types.

- Connectors:

4 x 3G-SDI/HD-SDI outputs (4K/UltraHD/2K/HD)

2 x 3G/HD-SDI monitor outputs with overlay support

1 x HDMI output offering support for 4K and UltraHD or scaled 2K/HD

1 x HDMI output for 2K/HD

2 x mic/line/48v XLR analog audio inputs

2 x LANC control ports

1 x LTC input connector

1 x Reference connector

1 x USB connector

1 x 10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN connection

1 x Mini TRS headphone jack

1 x 4-pin XLR power connector

1 x input power connector for attaching third-party battery plates

1 x P-TAP output power connector

1x Thunderbolt™ connector

- Optical Low Pass Filter and IR cut filter:An integrated OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) reduces unwanted moiré effects while still retaining vital image detail. The infrared (IR) cut filter produces high quality colors within the image by blocking unwanted light wavelengths.

- Back Focus Adjustment:The mechanical calibration of the distance between lens and sensor allows finely tuned adjustments to ensure the sharpest image quality possible.

- Industrial design: Lightweight magnesium chassis, built-in confidence monitor, standard playback controls and connectors placed to optimize functionality. Integrated “cheese plates” fitted to both the top and the bottom of the chassis provide easy mounting of accessories. All CION accessory connection points use open standards, including 15mm rods, 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 threaded holes, and M6 hirth-tooth rosettes.

- User interface: Via operator side panel display, control knob and buttons or via LAN connection using a web-browser; no software installation required.

Pricingand Availability

Pricing for CION is US MSRP $8,995. AJA Pak SSD media is available at a US MSRP of $695 (256GB) and $1295 (512GB). AJA Pak Dock is available at a US MSRP of $395 along with a host of other AJA camera accessories. To place orders, please visit http://www.aja.com/en/where-to-buy#wtb-cion for a list of AJA CION resellers. For additional CION information and a full list of features, visit www.aja.com.

Third-party camera accessory manufacturers including Alphatron, MTF, Portabrace, Wooden Camera, Vocas, Zacuto, Arri and many others have already produced several accessories, from viewfinders to lens mounts and protective cases for CION and are available through their respective retail channels. Support for AJA Raw has already been announced by industry-leading workflow companies, including Adobe and Colorfront.

