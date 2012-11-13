Appear TV Features Multiscreen Delivery Solution at the 2012 CCW Expo

NEW YORK, November 14, 2012 - Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation head-ends for broadcast and IP television, will feature its Multiscreen & OTT module based on its leading modular head-end architecture at the 2012 CCW Expo (Booth 841). The Appear TV Multiscreen module provides a fully-integrated, hardware-based system capable of simultaneously preparing multiple signals from any input source in any format for distribution to a high definition television in the home, a high resolution computer screen and to lower resolution web- and mobile-based profiles. The system accommodates different bit rates optimized for each destination device while maintaining a high QoS and exceptional reliability when typically compared with software-based options.

“In this competitive broadcast world where anyone anywhere can dial in content, having a system that reliably streamlines the encode-transcode process, while offering an easily integrated and expandable architecture, is very desirable, particularly when streaming live sports broadcasts where every second counts,” says Carl Walter-Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “The Appear TV Multiscreen encoding and transcoding cards provide a dense transcoding capability, supporting multiple profiles and bit rates simultaneously for multiscreen delivery. Since the modules are able to work with third-party systems or as a component of our unified head-end system chassis, it is designed to resolve all multiscreen problems, while allowing a broadcaster to enhance existing facilities or install a complete head-end system based on a proven hardware design.”

The Appear TV Multiscreen modules utilize the latest generation encoding and transcoding technology to solve the challenges of transcoding large numbers of services more efficiently and at a higher quality level over software systems on a PC. The Appear TV Multiscreen module is part of the company’s modular chassis concept specifically designed to help broadcasters migrate from current systems to an integrated, scalable and fully featured multiscreen solution. The Appear TV’s multiscreen solution is built around a carrier class chassis populated with additional modules that handle multiscreen processing requirements including:

• Content acquisition – through modules that can receive satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP/ASI contributed program services, from Integrated VoD servers or SDI from Studios.

• Pre-Processing – through modules that can demodulate, decode and descramble content acquired and service filter programming for onward video processing and remultiplexing.

• Hardware-BasedEncoding / transcoding – “Any to Any” format dense transcoding and high quality encoding in any format for primary and redistribution of multiscreen profiles and bit rates for delivery to all screens in CBR format or VBR with statistical multiplexing.

• Segmentation and adaptive bit-rate streaming – the Appear TV multiscreen solution can hand off the video profiles to third-party segmenters which support the most popular streaming formats including Adobe HDS (HTTP Dynamic Streaming), Apple HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), Microsoft Smooth Streaming and MPEG DASH.

• Protection – the chassis can accept Appear TV designed DRM key handling and Conditional Access scrambling modules to ensure that content and revenues are protected as well as business rules adhered to.

• Delivery – Appear TV delivery modules stream the GOP aligned video outputs for network-based IP delivery such as CDN’s or modulating over cable, satellite or terrestrial broadcast platforms and mobile networks.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV head-ends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com.