Danny Rose brings Play Me! to Guangzhou International Light Festival

Tailored for local Canton culture, ‘Play Me!’ is an interactive 3D projection mapping first

In what will be the largest ever visual and lighting spectacular witnessed by an expected audience of eight million at the fourth annual Guangzhou International Light Festival, French multimedia artists, Danny Rose are providing their Play Me! interactive and immersive 3D architectural projection mapping experience.

Play Me! transforms the façade of a traditional style Cantonese Qilong building constructed for the Festival and centred on a kilometre long esplanade in the Flower City, the largest public space in Guangzhou, in Guangdong province, South China. The event runs every evening from 15 November to 30 November 2014.

This is the first year that Danny Rose has presented their artwork at the Guangzhou International Light Festival.Danny Rose specialises in interactive multimedia and architectural projection mapping content and services to light festivals globally, including the multi-award winning Vivid Sydney.

“The first day of the event welcomed over a million visitors. The entire public space in front of Play Me! was packed out by excited audiences,” said Sergio Carrubba, director and designer of Danny Rose, the design team for this project.

Play Me!engages Canton audiences

“Set to be a festival highlight, Play Me! from Danny Rose incorporates local Canton themed visual and interactive elements through a series of massive ‘musical sculptures,’ said Sergio Carrubba, director and designer of Danny Rose.

“Each ‘sculpture’ represents a family of musical instruments, which the audience can ‘play’ in real-time just using hands and body. The audience member is able to change colour, light shape and sound in front of festival-goers.”

Ultra high-resolution projectors are used to project content onto the custom-built façade of a traditional Qilong building.

Play Me! is made possible using powerful 3D real-time software and rendering engine that manages interactivity and high-quality interactive graphics.

A Microsoft® Kinect motion capture system intercepts the body's movements. Danny Rose has custom created a special software that allows for the audience to interact with Play Me! just using a combination of hand and body movements.

Crossover + Canton

This year’s event is themed ‘Crossover + Canton’ taking visitors on a journey through traditional to modern themes.

The event is the largest light festival in China and is organized by Ruifeng Culture and Communication Company and presented by The People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality.

Wang Ruixiang, Festival Director said: “We’re delighted to welcome Danny Rose this year as a guest artist. Play Me! masters a simple and interactive urban interpretation of Guangzhou and the charm of Guangfu culture enabling local people to interact with the art. It has proved to be extremely popular.”

Traditional architecture meets projection mapping!

Synonymous with Cantonese culture, the projection surface for Play Me! was constructed for the Festival and painted white to become a perfect video projection surface.

It is based around a Guangzhou Qilou or arcade style building. These narrow buildings are traditionally narrow and three or four storied. A protruding structure or arcade has a balcony with intricately carved ceilings that usually faces a street.

The Guangzhou Qilou buildings became popular in the early 1930s, which were rebuilt from the traditional Cantonese residential buildings, locally known as the Bamboo Tube House or ‘Zhutong Wu’.

