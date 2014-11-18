Miller Camera Support Equipment Joins Philip Bloom's Movember Movement in Support of Men's Health

When Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, was presented with the opportunity to join esteemed British filmmaker Philip Bloom’s annual Movember movement, the men jumped to support the cause, and are inviting fellow moustache fanatics to do the same. Participants who donate a small fee, and try to grow a moustache with all their might, will be entered for a chance to win either a Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod or a Miller Air Alloy System. All proceeds will go directly to organizations that fund research for men’s prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues.

“Miller is thrilled to partner with Philip Bloom for this worthy cause, as, together, we aim to fight prostate cancer, testicular cancer and other health issues that plague the men of our generation,” says Mark Clementson, managing director, Miller. “In support of Bloom and his movement, we will be donating a LP ’54 Classic Tripod to one lucky Movember participant to show our sincerest gratitude. Whether it is directly or indirectly, these issues affect all of us, so I would like to offer an advanced thank you to all those who plan to get involved.”

Bloom has held similar campaigns for the past four years and, since its inception, his competitions have raised more than $200,000 to help fight prostate cancer. Up for grabs at the end of this year’s Movember mania is a brand new, limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod, a Miller Air Tripod System, as well as other prizes from an array of top-tier broadcast and cinematography manufacturers.

Hand-built, just as Miller tripods were when first introduced in 1954, the LP ’54 Classic Tripod is not available for purchase. Only 40 of these rare, collector’s items were produced in honor of Miller’s 60th anniversary. Each LP ’54 is numbered and comes with its own certificate of authentication and wooden encasement, crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood.

The Air Alloy System consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

Those interested in participating in the movement are encouraged to join Philip Bloom’s moustache-growing entourage, Bloom ‘Tache, and donate 15 Euros, or approximately 25 dollars, to http://uk.movember.com/mospace/2905465. Once the donation is complete, team members must forward their receipt to Movember@PhilipBloom.net in order to be eligible for the official prize draw, to take place on December 9. All proceeds collected go directly to the organization, in support of men’s health and wellness.

For the full list of prizes, including more details on how to get involved in the Movember movement, visit http://philipbloom.net/2014/11/01/movember2014/. Also, be sure to tweet pictures of those manly moustaches to Miller (@MillerTripods), using the hashtag #millermovember.