M3 (Music Mix Mobile) Employs Waves Plugins with Studer Vista 8 for the Jay-Z & Beyoncé “On The Run” HBO Taping from Stade de France in Paris

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 10, 2014 — M3 (Music Mix Mobile), a New Jersey/California-based remote facilities company combining the talents of award-winning production professionals and state-of-the-art audio solutions, was recently tasked with capturing the broadcast audio for two performances (September 12 and 13, 2014) from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s co-headlining “On The Run” tour, live from Stade de France in Paris. As they often do, M3 Engineer-in-Charge Joel Singer and the rest of his team turned to products from Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing software and hardware solutions. Singer and his team employed Waves plugins as well as a Waves MultiRack SoundGrid® setup with a Studer Vista 8 Digital Live Production Console when recording and remixing the concerts, which were prepared for the HBO special On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay Z, first broadcast on September 21, 2014 – only eight days after the second concert.

Singer and his team used a 4U rack featuring the following components: a MultiRack SoundGrid plugin host, installed on an Apple Mac Mini in a Sonnet Rack Mac Mini chassis; a SoundGrid-qualified 8-port network switch to connect all components; a DiGiGrid MGO optical MADI-to-SoundGrid interface; and Waves SoundGrid Server One.

Singer says, “Interfacing plugins with Waves MultiRack to the Studer Vista 8 was straightforward. The DiGiGrid MGO interface was attached to a free optical MADI port on the Vista and used as 32 channels of inserts via one port, since we were running at 96 kHz. We used a variety of plugins that allowed our engineer John Harris to be comfortable mixing: Waves Renaissance DeEsser, Renaissance Vox and CLA-76 Compressor/Limiter for all vocal inserts; Waves CLA-76, Renaissance Compressor and V-Comp for various instrument inserts; Waves H-Delay Hybrid Delay for vocal delays; and Waves V-EQ4 and SSL G-Equalizer for various other channels.”

Singer adds, “Waves MultiRack is the easiest program to use as a plugin host for live shows. We set up a static page with a snapshot, which was a general recall – a complete reset. Then, as the rehearsals for the show began, we changed and manipulated the settings of plugins. This didn't change much on most channels, as the levels of instruments across these 128 channels remained very constant. The ability to fire off the MultiRack snapshots via MIDI from the Vista is a great feature. Running plugins with MultiRack on this Vista or any MADI-enabled console is a true-life saver. Our engineers, and many others worldwide, have come to rely on Waves plugins as their go-to audio tools. It's like the days when each engineer used to carry around a large rack of his or her favorite hardware toys. Now we can do the same, anytime, anywhere, in our 4U rack that fits neatly into a Pelican case and can be deployed on any given mixing console. I look forward to the continued development of this platform and the addition of plugins and features specifically designed for the production and broadcast markets.”

