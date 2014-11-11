New Middle Atlantic Configurator Goes Live

Fairfield, NJ­­––Middle Atlantic Products today announced its new web-based configuration tool is now live at middleatlantic.com. Enabling customers to easily select, configure, quote and purchase the precise infrastructure system to fit their project needs, the Configurator platform was developed to improve nearly every facet of the customer experience.

Many systems integrators were engaged in testing the new Configurator, including Dave Hatz of AVI Systems in Eden Prairie, MN who commented, “I’m definitely impressed with how easy it is to use. I really do like the fact that I know I need a rack, I know I need a power strip but it leads me through the configuration options that I might not have thought about: lacing bars, power sequencers, UPS’s batteries, extra shelves. It really presents me with all the various options.”

The Configurator allows users to create a personalized design with the right products and accessories for any type of system along with a priced materials list. Further enhancing the company’s website, which was redesigned earlier this year, this new configuration tool is accessible from anywhere in the world with internet access, on any browser-enabled device.

Designed for anyone from beginner to expert, users can be guided through the configuration process or they can choose to build a system at their own pace.

With built-in intelligence to ensure that only components that fit can be selected and smart recommendations along the way, the Configurator helps users build the most effective and reliable system.

The Configurator enables users to export CAD and other design documents to be easily integrated into their standard design process. It enables 24/7 access to a stored history of user projects, the ability to create new projects, and convenient direct online ordering.

