DigitalGlue Authorized Adobe(R) Anywhere System Integrator

Authorization Extends DigitalGlue's Offering of Turnkey Solutions for Collaborative Professional Video Workflows

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Nov. 3, 2014 -- DigitalGlue, an industry-leading systems integrator providing comprehensive solutions for digital video content distribution, today announced that it has become one of just six U.S. companies -- and only twenty-nine companies worldwide -- to earn the Adobe(R) Anywhere for video systems integrator authorization. This distinction confirms that DigitalGlue has established and qualified with Adobe a complete demo system, that the company has the technical expertise to perform API software development according to Adobe Anywhere users' unique requirements, and that the company has both the knowledge and capacity to provide users with a high standard of Adobe Anywhere deployment support.

"Professional video workflows based on Adobe Anywhere can bring enormous efficiency gains and cost savings if the Adobe platform and associated storage, network links, and API development are delivered by a skilled and experienced team," said Tim Anderson, CEO and CTO at DigitalGlue. "As a technology partner to major broadcasters, we have a proven track record in developing and delivering complete solutions for flexible collaborative workflows. The addition of Adobe Anywhere to our solution portfolio enables us to enhance our offering of turnkey systems for these clients, as well as customers in other media-focused markets."

Official authorization from Adobe recognizes that DigitalGlue has the expertise to ensure optimal integration and deployment of turnkey systems incorporating the Adobe Anywhere platform, which empowers users of Adobe professional video solutions to work together, using centralized media, across standard networks. DigitalGlue offers the platform along with best-of-breed storage, including the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system, which facilitates dynamic, on-the-go editing and streaming content adaptation. The company also offers Adobe Anywhere along with leading media asset management (MAM) systems such as those from axle Video, CatDV, and eMAM.

Integrated solutions built on Adobe Anywhere address key challenges in making the most of file-based media. Turnkey systems from DigitalGlue allow editors, visual effects artists, and other video professionals to use local or remote networks to access, stream, and work with remotely stored media simultaneously. In addition to eliminating the need for heavy file transfers, duplicate media, or proxy files, this model enables team members to work with the Adobe creative tools familiar to them. DigitalGlue already has multiple Adobe Anywhere integration projects with major broadcasters moving forward at various stages of implementation.

More information about DigitalGlue and its services can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

