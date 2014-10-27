CueScript Names Mavi Grup Iletisim As Its Distributor In Turkey

Ankara, TURKEY, OCTOBER 27, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distributor agreement with Mavi Grup Iletisim. Effectiveimmediately, Mavi Grup Iletisimassumes distribution rights for all CueScript products in Turkey. The addition of Mavi Grup Iletisim will build upon CueScript’s global reach, providing customers in this region access to the company’s growing portfolio of prompting products.

Founded in 2001, Mavi Grup Iletisim is the broadcast subsidiary for Atempo Group of Companies, which was established in 1985 and serves the ProAV and Broadcast markets as an exclusive distributor to over 50 worldwide industry brands. A strong provider of technical support, Mavi Grup Iletisim continues to add to its product portfolio to meet the needs of its end-users. In 2013, Mavi Grup Iletisim opened two subsidiary offices in Azerbaijan (Baku) and Turkmenistan (Ashgabad).

“We began to work with CueScript at this year’s IBC show and we are very happy to continue this relationship with them,” says Onur Erulken, Project Engineer at Mavi Grup Iletisim. “CueScript produces very high quality products that are designed by a team with industry experience.”

As CueScript’s exclusive Turkish distributor, Mavi Grup Iletisim provides fast product deliveries and serves as an extension to the company’s customer support.

“We have forged a partnership with Mavi Grup Iletisim, which will build on their wide product range to help introduce CueScript’s range of prompters to the Broadcast and ProAV markets that Mavi Grup Iletisim along with Atempo has successfully served for many years,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director, CueScript. “It is a pleasure to be working with such a professional and experienced partner, as we broaden our global presence.”

Mavi Grup Iletisim is the latest international distributor to sign on with CueScript, as the company continues it’s rapidly expanding presence around the globe. In the last few months, CueScript has signed agreements with Broadcast & Production Services (BPS) in the UK, Excelencia en Communicaciones y Tecnología in Mexico, Techtel in the S.E. Asia region and Visual Technologies India (VTI), to perform similar duties. In addition, the company has had a presence at several major trade shows this year, including Broadcast India, NAB, BroadcastAsia and IBC.

CueScript’s offerings include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications. In addition, the company recently added to its product portfolio its new line of prompting software, CueiT Premier, CueiT Production and CueiT News, as well as the CSSC1, a revolutionary patent pending prompting scroll control to be used with the new software.

For more information about CueScript’s products at Mavi Grup Iletisim, visit http://www.maviiletisim.com.tr/

###

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.