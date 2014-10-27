Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Takes Charge with Its Cineline 70 Fluid Head at SATIS 2014

PARIS, FRANCE, OCTOBER 27, 2014 — Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is set to showcase its advanced Cineline 70 Fluid Head to the French audiovisual communications market at SATIS 2014 (Stand D17). Purpose-built for film and digital production cinematographers, the Cineline 70 is for those who desire to stay on the cusp of the changing camera support technology landscape.

“At the moment, the French market is investing cautiously, with many hoping to attain the best value for their purchases,” says Mike Lippmann, European Manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “Miller, with its rich 60-year history, robust product range and proven commitment to excellence, currently offers cost-effective solutions for interested operators looking to make a long-term investment in top-notch camera support equipment. We look forward to connecting with forward-thinking industry professionals at SATIS and sharing our technological solutions.”

The Cineline 70 Fluid Head is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and also features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform, along with an easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor (optional) to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods.

With a lightweight design, the heavy-duty Cineline 70 offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition. For easy setup or changes in between takes, its counterbalance system with “all-in-one-location” rear-mounted controls easily allow users to capture the big picture. In addition to providing these industry standard benefits, the Cineline 70 Fluid Head also features an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lenses and accessories are changed resulting in weight distribution shifts. Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the Cineline 70 Fluid Head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

All Miller products, including the Cineline 70, possess the right feel for their users and are equipped with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and resiliency.

Heavily attended by technicians, directors, audiovisual, cinema and television production manager, SATIS will take place from November 18 through November 20. For more information, visit http://www.satis-expo.com/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.