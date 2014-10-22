Eurovision Americas to Offer IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Course in December

Open to the Broadcast Community and General Public, the Training Session Will Take Place Dec. 8-9 in Washington, D.C.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Oct. 22, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Eurovision Americas Inc., the U.S. arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will host the next session of the society's "Bridging the Gap" training course, Dec. 8-9, at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. During the interactive seminar, attendees will learn how to address the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists in order to improve operational efficiencies in broadcast facilities. The course is open to Eurovision Americas employees, members of the broadcast community, and the general public at a rate of $395.

"Operational efficiency is critical for the success of any broadcast facility, and especially in a 24-hour live news and sports environment such as ours," said Jay B. Hahn, vice president and engineer-in-charge, Eurovision Americas. "By hosting the IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' seminar, we can ensure that our employees and members of the broadcast community are up to speed on both IT and broadcast technologies. Gaining an understanding of the complex relationships that exist between media and information processing technologies is imperative for modern broadcast facilities that are operating under a file-based workflow."

"Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians looking to gain a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities. Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, the course covers a broad range of topics such as baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression. After completing the course, attendees are able to resolve day-to-day issues more efficiently.

Attendees also receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

The IEEE BTS is currently accepting hosts for future sessions in 2015. Each two-day seminar accommodates 30 or more attendees. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5-percent discount toward tuition.

Online registration for the seminar is now open and can be accessed at http://goo.gl/bGsBxI.

More information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program is available by contacting Amy Reeder at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information about the Society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.