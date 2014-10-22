Riedel Communications CCW Expo 2014 Product Preview

Visit Riedel Communications at the CCW Expo 2014, Stand 1241

Riedel Products at CCW Expo 2014:

STX-200 Professional Broadcast-Grade Interface

The STX-200 professional broadcast-grade interface brings any Skype(R) user worldwide into the professional broadcast environment. Licensed by Microsoft(R), the new Riedel product meets broadcasters' increasing need for a reliable single-box solution that enables them to bring live contributions from both reporters and viewers into live programming -- all while avoiding typical problems such as consumer PCs running common Skype clients, scan and HDMI-to-SDI converters, or audio dropouts and menu pop-ups on the live feed. Serving as more than a stand-alone solution, Riedel's STX-200 integrates Skype into the intercom solution to enable even more powerful, flexible applications and workflows. The unit offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os and is packaged with professional Microsoft Skype TX software. The solution's broad feature set includes remote management and monitoring of Skype calls.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-STX-200_front.jpg

Photo Caption: STX-200

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Based on AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first fully networked platform based on the AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The TNG-200 application transforms the platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs, including their choice of matrix size starting with 40 x 80. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, as it allows for a standard premium-quality stereo audio connection to Riedel panels.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Tango-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: Tango TNG-200

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate. The world's first smartpanel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Smartpanel-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet and MediorNet Compact

- MediorNet MetroN Core Router

- Artist, Performer, and Acrobat Intercom Systems

- RockNet Audio Systems

Company Quote:

"We are returning to New York with several new solutions that will alter the way broadcast and AV professionals manage communications and signal transport. From our innovative new Smartpanel to the new Tango platform to our STX-200 interface for bringing Skype content into live production, we will show how broadcasters can harness networking infrastructures to enable new, cost-efficient workflows."

-- Christopher Street, GM, North and Central America, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.