MultiDyne CCW 2014 Exhibitor News

At CCW 2014, MultiDyne(R) will demonstrate the latest innovations in fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for pro A/V and broadcast applications. A key highlight at the event will be new functionality and enhancements for the SilverBACK(TM) family of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions.

Key Product and Technology Demos

SilverBACK(TM) Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solutions

At CCW 2014, MultiDyne(R) will showcase significant new features for its SilverBACK(TM) family of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions, including a new operator control panel that offers intuitive, user-friendly controls and displays.

The SilverBACK family includes four models: the flagship SilverBACK-II; the SilverBACK-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBACK-II 4K-L, a feature-rich model that includes Ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field, enabling camera operators to turn any 4K camera into a true Ultra HD multicamera production; and the SilverBACK II-4K, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option, designed to support traditional film-style productions. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBACK system through a simple upgrade, enabling customers to deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience cost-effectively.

Utilizing MultiDyne's award-winning SilverBACK solutions, users can seamlessly transmit any camera signal, including Ultra HD video, HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable. The SilverBACK transport system features an elegant, compact case, measuring just over one inch thick, with a simple, intuitive user interface, making it the ideal solution for a wide range of applications including digital cinema, sports, ENG, D-SNG, and multicamera studio. A JUICE power supply can be added to support camera distances of up to 500 meters.

LightningSwitch Optical-to-Optical Routing Switch

MultiDyne(R) will also demonstrate the LightningSwitch 48x48 optical-to-optical routing switch at CCW 2014. By eliminating the need for fiber patch panels, LightningSwitch simplifies the routing of fiber-optic signals within broadcast infrastructures. Designed to support a variety of applications, including broadcast and transmission facilities, sports venues, outside broadcast vehicles, cross-campus networks, postproduction, and satellite uplink management, LightningSwitch offers seamless integration with existing routing infrastructures and standard broadcast architectures.

SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver

At CCW 2014, MultiDyne(R) will show its SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver, which is now compatible with Sony's HSC-100/300 family of camcorders and Panasonic's AK-HC3800 line of professional studio cameras. SMPTE-HUT increases the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, making it the ideal solution for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, arenas, and stadium applications. Built to enable full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, SMPTE-HUT dramatically extends transmission ranges up to 10 km on just two single-mode fibers.

Dingo(TM) Fiber Transport Card Line

MultiDyne(R) will bring its recently introduced fiber transport card set, Dingo(TM), to CCW 2014. Featuring a flexible, elegant design, Dingo supports a wide range of camera signals -- including 3G HD-SDI, composite video, analog or digital audio with cross-conversion, intercom, serial data, and Gigabit Ethernet -- over a single fiber-optic cable. Available in three interoperable formats, Dingo brings unprecedented flexibility to all aspects of fiber transport, supporting multiple applications including broadcast, A/V, sports, OB, ENG, POV, and multicamera shoots.

Dingo is available as an openGear(R) compatible card that offers SNMP management and power redundancy in a single hot-swappable card; as a portable, black box that makes a great addition to MultiDyne's LightBrix line; or as a smaller personality card for the BullDog(TM), LiGHTBoX(R), and LiGHTCuBE(R) product lines from MultiDyne. All three formats are interoperable, enabling seamless communication between openGear cards and other fiber transport equipment in the field.

BullDog(TM) Field Fiber Transport System and BullDog Big Brothers

MultiDyne(R) is now shipping the BullDog(TM), an innovative field fiber transport system that packs endless functionality into a compact, rugged package. Using the BullDog, professional camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of multiple camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, Ethernet, GPIOs, tally, and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fiber cable, the BullDog can efficiently transport up to eight HD-SDI signals in any direction. Designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications, the cost-effective and scalable system can be easily configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals.

Already operating on a lightweight battery pack, the BullDog gives users the option of adding the MultiDyne JUICE power supply. In addition to transmitting signals to and from the camera with a hybrid optical cable, users can send power to the BullDog and the camera. With the JUICE option, there is no need for a battery or local power, which is particularly useful at golf courses and venues without a power infrastructure.

In addition to its standard compact version of the BullDog, MultiDyne will highlight the BullDog Big Brothers, two larger-sized units that pack even more functionality into a rugged and compact form factor.

