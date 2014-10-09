Artel Video Systems CCW 2014 Exhibitor News

Artel Video Systems -- Booth 709

At CCW 2014, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fiber, and optical backbones. Broadcasters and service providers are rapidly transitioning to all IP-based media networks, and Artel's robust and compact DigiLink platform is designed specifically to meet their needs for reliable, high-performance, and easy-to-deploy media transport solutions. Artel simplifies the process of owning and deploying its equipment by offering off-the-shelf delivery, a 5-year warranty, free firmware upgrades, free lifetime technical support, and no hidden costs or SLAs.

Technology Demonstrations

JPEG 2000 Compression

With its low latency, cost-effectiveness, and unmatched compression quality, JPEG 2000 is rapidly becoming the industry standard compression format for transporting HD-SDI over bandwidth-limited network infrastructures. In addition, new interoperability standards for formatting JPEG 2000 streams over IP increases the flexibility of JPEG 2000 for media transport. At CCW 2014, Artel will demonstrate its cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, and industry-standard JPEG 2000 compression solution.

Broadcast Video-Over-IP

With the advent of reliable IP networks and the development of industry transport standards such as SMPTE 2022, broadcast-quality video-over-IP is now a reality. At CCW 2014, Artel will showcase its complete set of cost-effective, reliable solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks.

Integrated Signal Routing

Artel will also demonstrate DigiLink's innovative, integrated signal routing capabilities. The ability to route video and Ethernet signals simply, reliably, and in real time within a media transport chassis eliminates the need for external video routers and Ethernet switches. DigiLink's innovative design routes and switches media in its native format eliminating unnecessary costs and complexities, while increasing reliability and quality of service.

Company Overview:

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on the DigiLink media platform, providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

