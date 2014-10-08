Wohler and Cinnafilm's Tachyon Wormhole Receives 2014 Hollywood Post Alliance Engineering Excellence Award

Award Recognizes Retiming and Standards Transcoding Solution's Technical Ingenuity in Meeting Real-World Postproduction Demands

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 8, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Wohler and Cinnafilm(R) are to receive a 2014 Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) for their Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) solution. A joint venture of Wohler Technologies and Cinnafilm, Tachyon Wormhole is a 100 percent file-based standards conversion and retiming transcoding solution that gives content creators and broadcasters the flexibility to adjust projects to hit a specific time budget while creating final deliverable assets.

The HPA Engineering Excellence Awards spotlight companies and individuals that draw upon technical and creative ingenuity and apply it to real-world postproduction demands while raising the profile of breakthrough technologies. The awards will be presented Nov. 6 during the ninth annual HPA Awards gala at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

"The HPA Engineering Excellence Award is a tremendous honor and true recognition of the technology innovations Wohler and Cinnafilm have achieved with Tachyon Wormhole," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, Wohler. "Tachyon Wormhole is a truly file-based solution that enables users to insert additional ad spots seamlessly and to reduce and expand content runtime for international distribution without editing and repurposing media."

Based on proven technologies from both Wohler and Cinnafilm and a firmly established industry heritage, Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters and content distributors, allowing them to realize new revenue opportunities without materially altering the viewer's experience of their media assets.

"We are excited to extend Tachyon functionality into the retiming market, and we are tremendously honored the HPA has recognized the significant achievement Tachyon Wormhole represents," said Ernie Sanchez, vice president at Cinnafilm. "Tachyon Wormhole enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity."

With a 4K-capable video pipeline, Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform serves as the file-based processing framework that integrates retiming of closed-captioning data, audio retiming, and pitch correction into the Tachyon Wormhole video processing workflow. The turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two video assets simultaneously while synchronously handling up to 64 channels of audio and CEA-608 and -708 and SMPTE 436M and 360M caption data. Users simply select their target runtime by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

