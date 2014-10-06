Pronology Media Asset Management System Streamlines Production for America’s Got Talent

Reality Show Taps Into Powerful System for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 6, 2014 —Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, is once again backstage for the reality-television competition America’s Got Talent (AGT),successfully employing its comprehensive media asset management system for the ninth season. Produced by FremantleMedia for NBC, the show generates four hours of primetime television every week. For the second consecutive year, the Pronology system enhanced the workflow enabling production executives around the world to be tightly involved in the decision-making process.

Returning to New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall for a second season, the AGT production team relied on the Pronology system to streamline the movement and organization of media clips produced for each episode. Pronology successfully bridged the gap between the NEP OB truck used as the control room and the temporary post-production facility created specifically for the production, housed 46 stories above the streets of Manhattan. Utilizing a fiber optic connection between the venue and the post-production facility, editors working on Avid Media Composer/ISIS systems and using an Avid ISIS storage system could instantly access any media clip, live, as it was captured.

“Pronology has once again played an integral role in the production workflow for America’s Got Talent,” says Zach Jarosz, Senior Vice President of Post-Production for FremantleMedia. “It provided a simple interface for us that streamlined the task of allowing our producers, who are scattered all over the world, to view the days and days of rehearsal recordings in a “cloud-based” system. It was extremely advantageous for us to be able to have members of our team at our home base in Los Angeles with instant access toall of the content recorded in New York. It helped keep the hectic AGT program schedule on track and on budget.”

The Pronology ingest controller created low-resolution proxy files, which users could access through a Web browser. The files, automatically organized by show, day and performer in an easy-to-understand folder structure, were frame accurate to the high-resolution originals stored in both the Avid and EVS systems. Editing done on any proxy file was instantly translated to the high-resolution versions for use on the show. All members of the production team, along with Fremantle Media executives, could access, view and annotate recordings from anywhere in the world.

The ability of Pronology to manage all of these various activities added a great deal of efficiency to AGT’s production workflow. Not only did it streamline the production process and reduce the workload for operational personnel, it also helped minimize any failures that might have slowed down production.

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology's Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today's tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workfl­ows.

http://www.pronology.com.