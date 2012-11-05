Wowza Maintains Industry Leadership With Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Award Wins for Fifth Straight Year

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Nov. 5, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company, today announced that the company has won two 2012 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards from Streaming Media Europe magazine. For the fifth straight year, European readers have chosen Wowza Media Server(R) as the Best Server Software and for the first time, Wowza's new Transcoder AddOn was recognized as the Best Transcoding Solution of 2012. Wowza was also recently ranked as one of the Top 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video by Streaming Media magazine.

"One of our core values at Wowza is to listen to our customers," said Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza Media Systems CEO and co-founder. "When readers select our streaming media software as the best solution on the market, it reaffirms that we take user feedback into account and provide the solutions that best address the needs and wants of the streaming media industry. We are very proud of our 99 percent overall customer satisfaction rating and are honored to be recognized by Streaming Media magazine's European readers with these distinctions."

The Best Server Software category recognizes the company with the best software-based product for streaming media over the Internet. Wowza Media Server's high-performance, high-value unified streaming media and video software delivers live and on-demand content to any device including computers, mobile devices and IPTV/OTT endpoints. It also eliminates the need for specialized, client-specific servers and encoders. Wowza Media Systems now has more than 120,000 licensees in more than 150 countries.

In the Best Transcoding Solution category, Wowza's Transcoder AddOn has been recognized as the top solution on the market. The AddOn, launched in 2011, enables the delivery of single-source high-quality video to multiple devices. It delivers adaptive bitrate streaming using Apple(R) HLS, Silverlight(R) Smooth Streaming and Adobe(R) RTMP/HTTP Dynamic Streaming, or as single bitrate streams over any Wowza Media Server supported protocols.

Winners of the Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards are chosen by Streaming Media Europe magazine readers. This year's contest received more than 300 nominations and almost 14,000 votes. The winners were announced on Oct.16 at the Streaming Media Europe conference in London.

Wowza(R) is also getting ready for the official release of the latest version of its award-winning software. Wowza Media Server 3.5 makes its worldwide debut on Nov. 13 with a number of exciting new and enhanced features for any-screen delivery.

More information about Wowza Media Server software is available at www.wowza.com.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength, future-proof infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording and audio/video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computers, tablets, mobile devices and IPTV/OTT endpoints. More than 125,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government and Internet commerce have used Wowza Media Server(R) software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

