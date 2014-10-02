Wohler's Steve Farmer to Present 'Confidence Monitoring: Any Time, Any Way, Any Where' at SMPTE 2014

Presentation Will Examine New Technology for Advanced Remote Monitoring Using Data Networks, Wi-Fi Infrastructure, 4G Mobile Access, and the Internet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 2, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that the company's director of engineering, Steve Farmer, will present "Confidence Monitoring: Any Time, Any Way, Any Where" at the SMPTE(R) 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (SMPTE 2014) in Hollywood, California. Scheduled for Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m., Farmer's presentation first will examine evolution of audio and video confidence monitoring and then look at the technology now enabling advanced remote monitoring applications, as well as its operational and financial benefits. Farmer's 30-minute presentation is part of the "Evolution of Broadcast Facilities-Part 1" track, and it will be held in Salon 2 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE) is the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, and its yearly technical conference and exhibition is a premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. It draws elite and world-renowned technology thought-leaders from motion picture studios, broadcast and distribution networks, production and postproduction communities, software companies, systems integrators, manufacturers, display technologies, distribution providers, over-the-top providers, and others leading the evolving motion-imaging industry.

"The evolution of broadcast technology toward digital baseband, compressed video, and IP distribution networks opens up valuable new opportunities for increasing operational flexibility and efficiency," said Farmer. "This presentation at SMPTE 2014 will discuss how, using sophisticated data networks, Wi-Fi infrastructures, 4G mobile access, and the Internet, it is now possible to monitor these critical signals remotely on phones, tablets, and traditional PCs."

Farmer joined Wohler in April, bringing with him experience gained over a lengthy engineering career. He founded both DSMB Technology, which develops custom video, audio, and communication products, and Claratech Limited, which later acquired both BAL Broadcast and Faraday Technology Corporation. He previously worked for Drake Electronics (later part of The Vitec Group), developing communications and talkback systems for studios and outside broadcast facilities, and served as director of engineering for both Drake and Clear-Com in the Bay Area. His career also includes roles as principal engineer at GEC-Marconi Future Systems Laboratory and senior design engineer at Northern Telecom Defence Systems Division. Farmer earned his degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of Essex, and he holds two patents: one for a digital wireless communication system and the other related to the transmission of digital audio.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-SteveFarmer-DirectorOfEngineering.jpg

Photo Caption: Steve Farmer, Director of Engineering at Wohler