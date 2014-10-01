12Stone Church Uses Riedel Artist Intercom to Enable Communications for Multicampus Live Video System

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Oct. 1, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that its Artist digital intercom matrix is being used in a multicampus live video system at Georgia-based 12Stone Church. The Artist matrix connects the new 12Stone Church Sugarloaf Campus, home to the church's John C. Maxwell Leadership Center and Williams Auditorium, with the central 12Stone Church facility. Integrated by Technical Innovation's Blue Hat Design team, the award-winning installation employs Riedel's Artist system to facilitate the flexible and reliable communications necessary for collaborative real-time production of worship services.

"The 12Stone Church production team has had excellent performance over seven years of Artist intercom use at the main campus, so the Riedel product was a natural solution for this project," said David Roche, project manager at Blue Hat Design. "In fact, there was really no need to consider any other intercom product for this project. The Artist system proved very easy to deploy and configure, and its flexibility gives the production team the freedom to make on-the-fly changes as needed."

12Stone Church is the largest Wesleyan church in the world and one of the fastest growing churches in America. Every weekend 12Stone offers its 30,000 parishioners more than 20 worship services held across four campuses. The newest of these is the Sugarloaf, Georgia, campus, where a new 68,000-square-foot facility houses not only a satellite worship facility, but also the headquarters of the John C. Maxwell Leadership Center's international training organization, EQUIP, and the Williams Auditorium, where the center will produce a digital leadership library.

In building the Sugarloaf campus, 12Stone Church worked with Blue Hat Design to create video production facilities that include a 1,000-seat church auditorium, a control room, and the 250-seat Williams Auditorium and studio. The audio, video, and communications system installed by Blue Hat Design allows 12Stone Church to distribute live teachings in real time to all four campuses, as well as to broadcast from one of two "live teaching campuses" at a moment's notice. New fiber video connections link all four campuses and support time-shifting capabilities so that all four can share Pastor Kevin Myers' teaching. The resulting installation earned Blue Hat Design the 2014 Commercial Integrator and Tech Decisions Integration Award for Best House of Worship.

The new Riedel system installed by Blue Hat Design uses the fiber links among 12Stone Church campuses to connect to an existing Artist intercom system at the church's main campus. The 12Stone production team takes full advantage of the fact that the Riedel Artist is a matrix system, using it to isolate different users according to the needs of the production in progress.

"The Artist intercom system is ideal for collaborative production in any environment, and the new installation at 12Stone Church is a perfect example of how flexible communications systems can help both to enable and enrich live events held across multiple sites," said Christopher Street, general manager, North and Central America, at Riedel Communications.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Blue Hat Design

Technical Innovation's Blue Hat Design delivers customer-focused broadcast solutions to the worship market, from systems integration services and emerging media technology, to equipment provisioning and broadcast consulting services. When it's time to build, their clients come back time and again to "experience the difference" of their exclusive Jet Stream Total Program Management(R) approach. Blue Hat Design has added value within influential houses of worship like 12Stone Church, Passion City Church, Cross Pointe Church and Bellevue Baptist Church. With Blue Hat Design's recent win of the 2014 Commercial Integrator Award for Best House of Worship Project, they are proud to say that their projects are noticed for their excellence. TI Blue Hat Design is dedicated to bringing that same level of expertise to each of their projects.

For more information about TI's Blue Hat Design, visit: www.bluehatonline.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

