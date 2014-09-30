Purdue University Improves On-Campus Experience With Blonder Tongue CATV Equipment

Using a Wide Range of Multiplexers, Encoders, and Amplifiers From Blonder Tongue, University Campus Television Network Optimizes Video Quality and Emergency Alert Delivery

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Sept. 30, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced Purdue University has successfully transitioned its campus television network, Boiler TV, from analog to digital relying on a wide range of solutions from Blonder Tongue. Utilizing a combination of Blonder Tongue's multiplexers, MPEG-2 SD and HD encoders, and amplifiers, the university can affordably deliver over 100 SD and HD channels to students, faculty, and visitors in residence halls, athletic buildings, and auditoriums as well as the on-campus Union Club Hotel. In addition to enabling Purdue University to deliver better quality video content, Blonder Tongue's equipment also allows the university to send out timely and reliable emergency alert information.

"When migrating to a digital infrastructure, we needed to deploy CATV equipment that would improve the student experience and the performance of our emergency alert system," said Michael Beach, manager, Boiler Television Network at Purdue University. "Blonder Tongue's solutions provide us with maximum reliability and superior video quality, enhancing our ability to deliver entertainment and educational content as well as emergency alert information on-campus. We've been especially impressed with the responsiveness and expertise of Blonder Tongue's technical support team."

Purdue University uses Blonder Tongue's MUX-2D-QAM multiplexers, HDE-2H/2S-QAM MPEG-2 HD encoders, SDE-4AV-QAM MPEG-2 SD encoders, and HDE-8C-QAM MPEG-2 HD encoders for video processing before distributing the signals via fiber and RF to Blonder Tongue amplifiers located around campus. Based on a high-density, low-cost, flexible design that reduces the equipment, space, and power needed for QAM distribution, Blonder Tongue's digital television DTV solutions dramatically lower the university's capital and operating expenses.

Prior to the digital conversion, Boiler TV found it challenging to deliver crystal-clear video quality. Using Blonder Tongue encoders, which feature optimized motion estimation capabilities, the university can deliver an exceptional quality of experience for all television programming, even those with fast motion such as sports events. Distributing the television programming is simple. All Blonder Tongue equipment features an intuitive Web-based interface through which Boiler TV engineers can easily make on the fly channel changes from any remote location. In addition, Blonder Tongue's solutions are extremely robust, guaranteeing the integrity of the university's on-air transmission.

One of the key requirements of the Boiler TV upgrade was to improve the university's ability to deliver timely emergency alert information. Blonder Tongue's encoders are one of the only solutions on the market that come equipped with an Emergency Alert System interface, enabling Purdue University to distribute information to students and faculty in a matter of seconds in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. Currently, the university is looking into implementing a one-button emergency alert approach so that Boiler TV can simultaneously send campus-wide emergency alerts via text message, email, and TV programming with the push of a button.

"Blonder Tongue and the Boiler TV at Purdue University have been partners for many years prior to the digital upgrade," said Emily Nikoo, executive vice president at Blonder Tongue. "Our customers in the educational market have come to trust in Blonder Tongue for optimized solutions providing reliable, high-quality solutions that deliver amazing video quality."

Boiler TV is Purdue University's internal campus television network, proudly distributing more than 100 channels including 50 HD channels, a locally inserted movie channel, an electronic bulletin board, and student produced content.

