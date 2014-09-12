AJA Announces CION Support From Top Camera Accessory Manufacturers

Alphatron, MTF, Wooden Camera, Vocas and Zacuto to Support CION Camera

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems today announced that top third-party camera accessory developers are on board with support for the CION camera. CION features an ergonomic design and is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. AJA pioneered lens-to-post Apple ProRes workflows with the introduction of the Ki Pro product line in 2009; CION builds on this achievement by offering in-camera recording directly to proven AJA Pak SSD media in the Apple ProRes family of codecs - including 12-bit 444 - for pristine image capture.

"We are thrilled that out of the gates, so many best of breed developers have expressed interest in supporting CION," said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. "In addition to this great group of developers, there are many more working on unique and exciting accessories and workflows centered around CION."

Alphatron's electronic viewfinder (EVF-035W-3G) will work with CION's standard connectors, along with their full line of accessories including matte boxes, follow focusses, camera plates and a pedestal. Additionally, through Alphatron's camRade division, the company is developing a rain cover and camera bag custom fit to CION's specifications. "AJA generated a lot of interest when they announced CION, and our rain cover is custom tailored to protect the CION under tough weather conditions," explained Rene van der Reiden, International Sales Manager, Alphatron Broadcast. "We look forward to seeing this new camera hit the market, and to provide solutions that will help cinematographers optimize their CION workflows."

Leveraging CION's removable lens mount, MTF has announced a host of new lens adapters already in production including Nikon/G to CION, Canon EF to CION, Canon EF (electric) to CION, Canon FD to CION, ARRI Bayonet to CION and an optical B4 to CION package. "We at MTF are delighted to be able to offer accessories for the new AJA CION camera. We always try to stay one step ahead when designing lens adaptors for new cameras and were thrilled to receive the support we did from AJA. This enabled us to move quickly and have them ready for shipping at about the same time as the camera. Now with our adaptors there are solutions for Nikon, Canon and even B4 2/3" zoom lenses," said Mike Tapa, Director, MTF Services, LTD.

Wooden Camera is also developing several alternate lens mounts for CION. "Wooden Camera is excited to announce a line of custom lens mounts for the AJA CION including Canon, Nikon, and Leica M starting at $399. Utilizing DSLR glass on CION provides a wide range of creative options at an affordable price point. The CION's adherence to industry standards allows attachment of accessories like our top plates, quick release top handle, EVF holder, rod support system, battery mount, and rosette based handgrips. We are excited for the new camera to be released and can't wait to shoot with it," commented Ryan Schorman, President at Wooden Camera.

Vocas develops an array of standard camera accessories that work with CION including matte boxes, focus controllers, cheese plates and much more. "We choose to make accessories for the most successful brands, and AJA is one of those. We look for cameras we think will sell a lot and develop products for them. Years of experience and relationships with cameramen are used to define production needs," explained Bas Ladru, R&D Manager, Vocas Systems. "We are introducing a new Follow Focus for Vocas' 25th anniversary at this IBC, including a Limited Edition with a knob and palm rest made of walnut wood which would of course be an excellent accessory to the new CION camera," said Bas Ladru, R&D Manager, Vocas Systems.

Zacuto's newest EVF, the Gratical HD, announced at NAB 2014, along with their entire line of standard camera accessories will also be ideal complements to CION shooters. "Zacuto's Gratical micro-OLED EVF is the perfect companion to the new CION. With 5.4 million dots, focus is easy," Steve Weiss, Director/Product Designer at Zacuto.

About CION

AJA's CION is a new ergonomic professional production camera, capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. CION offers in-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs including ProRes 4444, and ProRes 422 up to 4K 60 fps, and offers the ability to output 4K AJA Raw data at up to 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI outputs. When recording in HD or 2K, the image is oversampled from the full 4K sensor, retaining focal length as well as providing a vibrant and detailed image. CION features a simple interface with direct controls, as well as camera menu parameters and live video stream that are remotely configurable and viewable through any web browser via a LAN connection.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for CION is US MSRP $8,995. AJA Pak SSD media is available at a US MSRP of $695 (256GB) and $1295 (512GB). AJA Pak Dock is available at a US MSRP of $395.

