SunBriteTV’s HD Transceiver is First of Its Kind: Universal, Weatherproof and Wireless

DENVER, Colorado, September 13, 2014— SunBriteTV has broken the wireless HD barrier with a universal outdoor transmitter module for both residential and commercial applications. Completely weatherproof and wireless, the SunBriteTV HD Wireless Transceiver (SB-HDWT) is capable of transmitting full 1080p content up to 100 feet (30 meters) and will be on display at SunBriteTV’s booth at CEDIA EXPO 2014 (booth #664).

The point-to-point device features an HDMI-in and HDMI-out transceiver, making it compatible with all SunBriteTV models as well as other HDMI-featured products. The SunBriteTV HD Wireless Transceiver eliminates the need for expensive cable installations and creates new revenue opportunities for dealers by bringing the total cost of outdoor television within reach of more consumers.

“Consumers don’t want to fuss over wiring and connectivity,” said Jonathan Johnson, Director of Brand Marketing, SunBriteTV. “The HD Wireless Transceiver simplifies the installation process for both homeowners and professional installers seeking to send an HD signal to an outdoor TV anywhere in the outdoor living area.”

“Running hard wire can be difficult, time consuming, and costly to the homeowner. The HD Wireless Transceiver is a cost-effective solution that reduces overall cost for both the consumer and the integrator,” said Johnson. “In this way, outdoor TV will become even more accessible to thousands of homeowners.”

The SB-HDWT carries an MSRP of $595 and is available through SunBriteTV’s Authorized Dealer Network or online at www.SunBriteTV.com. To see the HD Wireless Transceiver and SunBriteTV’s complete line of outdoor televisions, please visit SunBriteTV at booth #664 at CEDIA EXPO 2014.

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.