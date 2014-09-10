There’s Still Time to Trade-up to DPA Microphones’ d:fine Headsets

LONGMONT, CO, SEPTEMBER 10, 2014 – DPA, Inc., the U.S. arm of DPA Microphones, is urging everyone to take advantage of its trade-up rebate program for its d:fine™ Headset Microphones, which concludes Friday,October 3, 2014. Participants will receive a $100 mail-in rebate for every purchase of select d:fine Headset Microphones, provided they additionally trade-in a competitor headset. The promotion is only valid on purchases made from an authorized U.S. dealer.

The DPA d:fine Headset Microphones raise the bar for head-worn microphone solutions. Offering industry-leading sound quality, the mics are ideal for singers, public speakers, actors, musicians, house of worship leaders and broadcast professionals who insist on superior voice reproduction, comfort, ease of setup and a discreet look. They are available as both directional and omnidirectional mics, with single- and dual-ear mounts, to cover a broad range of applications. They are also available in black, brown and beige with a variety of boom lengths and adapters for every professional wireless system.

“This trade-in program is the perfect, cost-effective way to upgrade the tools that audio professionals need most,” says James Capparelle, Director of Marketing for DPA, Inc. “We’ve already seen a great response to the promotion from new and existing users, but there are only a few weeks left. We hope that all headset microphone customers continue take advantage of this opportunity.”

This special program is available to all U.S.-based microphone customers. In order to receive a rebate for each headset, customers must trade-in an equal number of competitor headset microphones. The following DPA and competitor microphones are included in the promotion:

Eligible d:fine Headset Mics:

d:fine Directional

d:fine Omnidirectional

d:fine 88 Directional

d:fine 66 Omnidirectional

Both single- and dual-ear mounts, as well as all colors, boom lengths and connector types are part of the campaign.

Offer excludes the classic d:fine 4066 and 4088 Headset Microphones.

Eligible Non-DPA Head-worn Mics:

Audiotechnica – MicroSet or Microearset Series

Countryman – ED, E6, H6 or Isomax Series

Crown – CM Series

Samson – SE50 or DE50

Sanken – HWM Series

Sennheiser – Ear Set, HS or HSP Series

Shure – MX, WBH or WCM Series

To claim the $100 rebate, customers must mail in a completed form, proof of purchase of the new DPA d:fine and the non-DPA headset that is being traded to DPA’s U.S. office, postmarked no later than October 31, 2014.

For more information about DPA, Inc.’s promotion, please visit the Trade Up to d:fine promotion info page or contact your local authorized dealer.

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.