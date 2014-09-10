Digital Vision Goes Back to the Future at IBC 2014

IBC 2014, STAND 6.A14

(London, UK) - At IBC 2014 Digital Vision will unveil a revolutionary automated archive workflow, and return to its roots with new software based transcoding technology, the new Golden Eye 4 scanner, Thor 4K, and updates to both its grading and restoration platforms.

Digital Vision has been able to transition its business across both the broadcast and archive worlds due to its heritage and continued development of its technology in motion compensated standards conversion, automation, media management and monitoring.

The Golden Eye 4 archive scanner, unveiled for the first time in Europe, incorporates many new features and enhancements including universal optics - a single lens, motor driven, multi-axis optical system for precision image sizing, position and focus. Users can scan any film size from 8mm to 70mm without changing the optics.

In addition Digital Vision will present Bifrost Archive Bridge, a unique scalable solution, suitable for archives of any size, comprising various workflow components that can be utilized either as a complete end-to-end solution or integrated into existing infrastructures depending on individual requirements.

Digital Vision will also demonstrate the latest 2014 versions of the Nucoda color grading suite incorporating AJA Kona support. With AJA's unparalleled interoperability with established editing products, traditional editing suites can now become grading suites without the requirement for additional hardware or investment.

There are also a range of enhancements to Phoenix, the world's premier film restoration software, including enhanced Grain, Flicker and Paint tools. Digital Vision will also demonstrate real-time 4K image processing using THOR hardware.

"Our new products like Loki, Thor and Bifrost offer advanced solutions for our traditional client base while also bringing exciting opportunities to take Digital Vision tools to new markets," said Kelvin Bolah, Managing Director, Digital Vision. "We also remain committed to addressing the price pressure challenges in the Post Production market while rewarding loyal customers by providing the best color correction and image processing tools available."

- END -

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se

All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

# # #

Digital Vision Marketing Contact:

Patrick Morgan | patrick.morgan@digitalvision.se | Tel: +44 (0) 20 7734 8282 | Mobile +44 (0) 7917674711

Digital Vision PR Contacts:

EMEA/APAC

Dawn Egerton, Bubble & Squeak | dawn@bubblesqueak.co.uk | Tel: +44 (0)7887 627764

USA

Chris Purse, ignite | chris@ignite.bz | Tel: +1 818 980 3473