Quantum to Showcase New StorNext Solutions That Simplify Deployment, Management and Overall Workflow

Leading Provider of End-to-End Workflow Storage Solutions Will Feature StorNext Connect and StorNext Pro Workgroup Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that it will highlight several new solutions at IBC2014 that demonstrate the company's continued leadership in helping users meet their end-to-end content management and workflow needs.

Quantum's IBC2014 exhibition highlights will include:

* StorNext(R) Connect, a recently announced tool set designed for StorNext 5 appliances that simplifies the installation, discovery, management and monitoring of StorNext environments. StorNext Connect makes it easy to install and upgrade StorNext software, see all StorNext resources in a unified view, monitor key performance and usage characteristics and review detailed information about individual components to speed troubleshooting of performance bottlenecks.

* StorNext Pro Workgroup, a new addition to the StorNext Pro Solutions line. StorNext Pro Solutions offer postproduction and broadcast professionals fully integrated, easy-to-deploy, high-performance shared storage for refreshing aging Xsan environments, meeting new 4K workflow demands and supporting end-to-end content production and archive. StorNext Pro Workgroup provides ingest, production, review and delivery in one system, along with the option of using an existing archive or implementing a much more customized archive solution as operations demand. This customized archive solution can incorporate tape technology for long-term content preservation or -- in the case of Quantum's Lattus system -- object storage technology that enables self-protecting, extended online workflow operations for seamless collaboration, with no impact on performance. In addition, StorNext Pro Workgroup provides IP client support for Windows/Linux clients, proxy viewers and transcode servers, making it easy to scale the system for high-volume media processing workflows.

* StorNext deployed as a cloud workflow solution. Building on Quantum's leadership in moving media workflows to the cloud and its extensive partner ecosystem of top media management and production automation vendors, StorNext cloud solutions enable wide-scale collaboration on content stored in the cloud without disrupting users' existing workflows. These solutions also leverage Quantum's Lattus system for: sharing content in real time over multiple, geographically dispersed locations; maintaining a single, highly durable asset repository; and replicating assets among multiple sites for resiliency and faster access.

Quantum executives and workflow experts will be available at IBC2014 (Quantum stand 7.B26) to discuss these advanced solutions.

Supporting Quote

* Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Quantum is at the forefront of delivering solutions that encompass every element in an end-to-end workflow: everything users need for ingest and work-in-progress through to delivery and archive. At IBC2014 we look forward to demonstrating how -- in a wide array of applications from 4K production to cost-efficient cloud-based collaboration -- our solutions eliminate the complexity of modern workflows while bringing users tremendous value."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

