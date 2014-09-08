Volicon to Showcase Multiviewer With Recording Capability at IBC2014

Module's Unique Combination of Capture and Multiviewer Functions Enables More Agile and Comprehensive Review of Live and Recorded Broadcast Content

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that it will feature a new Multiviewer for Volicon's Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) at IBC2014. With this Multiviewer, which leverages the Observer platform's recording capability along with multiview functionality, users can access live or recorded audio and video, complemented by frame-accurate data, on a monitor wall or other display.

"Equipped with Multiviewer, our Observer Media Intelligence Platform offers users a unique and powerful combination of capabilities that dramatically enhance A/V review and analysis," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "This Multiviewer with time-shifting capability, effectively allows users to keep their eyes on every screen, listen to audio on all channels at once, and look past audio and video impairments to examine the integrity of metadata. As the number of channels broadcast continues to grow, broadcasts and broadcast signals themselves become more complex, and ongoing economic pressures drive broadcasters to reduce the cost of support, maintenance, and monitoring, such a tool is in essence a time machine and therefore invaluable to broadcasters."

The Multiviewer for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform enables users to watch multiple live or recorded programs on a network wall and use the desktop interface to inspect or troubleshoot a suspect stream without delay. The platform captures and stores content from any source and enables users to review that content in real time, from anywhere and at any time, for applications ranging from compliance, quality assurance, and competitive analysis to production and repurposing for multiple platforms and social media outlets.

While the Volicon platform actively logs and monitors all channels, flagging potential issues with media or metadata, the Multiviewer assures that video, audio, data and the full complement of Observer tools are available not only on the desktop, but also on the monitor wall. When users receive alerts about current or past impairments, they can simply dial back in time and examine content and associated metadata to identify the root cause of the problem. In use cases such as content analysis, talent coaching, and competitive review, the Multiviewer allows users to view multiple synchronized streams concurrently and to compare elements of competing broadcasts against their own.

The Multiviewer will be on display at Volicon's IBC2014 stand, 7.G23 along with the entire Media Intelligence Platform of the company's Observer product line.

More information about Volicon products is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

