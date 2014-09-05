KJWY Heads East with Help From Jampro

Philadelphia, PA– KJWY-Channel 2, Philadelphia recently received a JCPD-LV-6/4(24)R Band I, circularly polarized, 4-dipole VHF panel antenna system from Jampro Antennas to help with its move east from Wyoming to Pennsylvania. Parent company, PMCM TV, LLC, was able to put the station on air after petitioning the Supreme Court regarding the move. Now, with help from Jampro, KJWY is the first full power CPOL VHF DTV station in the Philadelphia region.

The JCPD-LV-6/4(24)R Band I, circularly polarized, VHF panel antenna was selected because of its outstanding axial ratio and circularity. The Antenna, which is equipped with feed point radomes and custom mounting brackets, is configured to produce an omni directional pattern. Also supplied was a Jampro Channel 2 DTV mask filter, and RCPU antenna switch frame with rigid transmission line.

According to Jampro President Alex M. Perchevitch, “KJWY conducted a number of extensive studies on several antenna systems before making its selection, which allowed it to choose just the right antenna type and minimize nulls. Jampro’s VHF panel antenna is a critical piece of the puzzle for KJWY as it becomes the first full power CPOL VHF DTV station in the Philadelphia area. The delivery and installation worked out perfectly well. We couldn’t be more pleased with the results or proud to be able to help PMCM TV, LLC transition its station, KJWY, from Jackson, WY to Philadelphia.”

The Jampro JCPD antenna is a circularly polarized 4-dipole flat panel antenna system with rugged galvanized steel construction that ensures years of dependable performance in even the harshest environments. Protective lightweight dipole radomes may be added as protection against heavy ice buildup. The JCPD antenna has proven to provide excellent bandwidth, with typical VSWR of

