American Society of Cinematographers Accepting Entries in Television Categories

Annual Awards Gala Set for February 15, 2015



LOS ANGELES, September 5, 2014 - The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is accepting submissions in the television categories for the 29th Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. The two categories are (1) Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot, and (2) an Episode of a Regular Series. The deadline for entries is noon (PST) on November 3. Winners will be named during the awards gala, set for February 15, 2015, at the Hyatt Regency Century City.



To qualify, shows must have premiere broadcast dates in the United States between November 1, 2013, and October 31, 2014. Entry forms can be downloaded from the ASC website.

"The landscape of television is changing tremendously, and achieving compelling images has never been more challenging," says ASC Awards Chairman Lowell Peterson. "Our goal is to highlight some of the best work being done under tremendous time and budget pressures while demonstrating a high level of art and craft in our field."

The ASC was chartered in January 1919. There are more than 360 active members of ASC, and 200-plus associate members from sectors of the industry that support the art and craft of filmmaking. Membership and associate membership is by invitation based on contributions that individuals have made to advance the art of visual storytelling.



For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com. Join ASC on Facebook and (@AmericanCine).

