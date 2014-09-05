NUGEN Audio Unveils Key Loudness Management Innovations and Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary at IBC2014

Company Introduces DynApt for Dynamic Audio Repurposing, MultiMonitor Version 1.1, and DPP AS-11 Compliance for LMB's MXF Extension

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 3, 2014 -- At the IBC2014 show in Amsterdam, NUGEN Audio is celebrating a decade of service to the film and broadcast community by showcasing several innovations in its line of industry-leading post-production and broadcast audio tools. The centerpiece is the company's groundbreaking new DynApt(TM) dynamic adaptation technology for loudness-compliant audio repurposing, now available as an extension for NUGEN Audio's Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor. In addition, NUGEN Audio is introducing a new version of LMB Processor's MXF Extension with DPP AS-11 compatibility.

Also at IBC2014, NUGEN Audio will feature version 1.1 of MultiMonitor, its powerful loudness and true-peak monitoring software application, and will preview its upcoming technology for stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 upmixing in film and television production.

NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor, an offline file-based batch loudness analysis and correction program for high throughput applications, is the first product to feature the company's new DynApt technology. DynApt addresses the challenges of repurposing theatrical content to TV in the context of full loudness compliance, giving audio engineers a new option for adapting the content in a fast and efficient manner that completely preserves dialogue clarity. DynApt provides similar breakthrough benefits when adapting TV content for mobile streaming, or any other application that requires adapting dynamics accurately to the constraints of the delivery system. Working much faster than real-time, DynApt adapts dynamic audio appropriately for different listening environments and playout systems, while respecting the level of dialog in the original mix and meeting specific loudness criteria.

LMB Processor's MXF Extension is the first NUGEN Audio product set to receive DPP AS-11 certification, a result of the company's participation in the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) compliance program. Making its IBC debut, the MXF Extension introduces native MXF audio-handling that enables LMB Processor to perform automated analysis and correction of audio within an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file.

Ideal for loudness playout monitoring in master control rooms and outside broadcasting operations, MultiMonitor version 1.1 includes usability and logging improvements to enhance the postmortem and compliance record, so that data can be reviewed later if the need arises. MultiMonitor now offers individual logging for up to 16 individual loudness and true-peak meters -- a total of up to 96 mono, stereo, and 5.1 audio channels. With version 1.1 of MultiMonitor, each meter is individually network addressable, broadening the possible applications.

NUGEN Audio's new Enterprise Solution Program offers a wide range of custom-coded applications that can be tailored to the specific needs of large-enterprise customers. The new program leverages NUGEN Audio's experience delivering software-based loudness integrations in many large organizations worldwide, such as the BBC, ESPN, France Télévisions, VRT Belgium, and many others. Each custom enterprise solution can support multiple users and enable IT staff to centralize licensing across multiple machines, without having to juggle many unique license codes.

"For a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of clients ranging from small, boutique post-production houses, to the world's largest broadcast and production organizations. At IBC2014, attendees will see why NUGEN Audio continues to be the leading innovator for standards-based solutions that ease the burden of loudness compliance," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "A great example is our new DynApt technology, which makes loudness compliance and repurposing faster and less expensive, with a better-quality result than other methods. And MultiMonitor now supports individual logging and network addressing for more loudness meters and more channels than any other solution."

In celebration of its 10 years of business, NUGEN Audio is now offering a 40 percent discount on its Loudness Toolkit, an industry-leading suite of loudness, true-peak metering, and correction tools including VisLM, ISL, and LM-Correct. More information about this limited-time offer and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

