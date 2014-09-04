Pronology Features Prologger Software Application at IBC 2014

Dedicated Standalone Solution Simplifies the Task of Logging Production Information

AMSTERDAM, September 4, 2014 —Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, introduces ProLogger, a dedicated standalone production logging software application, at IBC 2014 (Hall 10, Stand A26). ProLogger works seamlessly with the powerful Pronology platform as well as offering a data export pathway into industry standard non-linear editing (NLE) systems.

“ProLogger offers the creative team a very simple and straightforward logging solution developed from the ground up to meet the needs of professional media production,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “Because it is specifically designed to create clearly formatted, timecode accurate notes specifically for video production environments, it yields better, more consistent results than a traditional word processor or spreadsheet approach. The Pronology system is a comprehensive, all-inclusive, collaborative digital asset management solution that delivers acquisition, management, distribution and archive capabilities for live–to-air and video production; ProLogger adds a further dimension to the Pronology workflow. ProLogger information can easily be exported to traditional edit programs, making it a versatile tool for today’s production environments.”

ProLogger allows the user to create time-code referenced notes from a simple, lightweight application that runs on any Windows-compatible computer or laptop. It offers preset TAGS to eliminate human variability when entering information, thereby maximizing efficiency and minimizing error.

All ProLogger notes can be exported as Excel or text documents for easy import into Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Pro CC, as well as other NLE video programs. ProLogger includes the ability to color-code log entries for easy differentiation in a crowded comment section. This information transfers to the edit systems as color-coded locators that reference specific points in a clip as notes travel through different stages of the production workflow.

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workfl­ows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at http://www.pronology.com.