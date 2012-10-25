iStreamPlanet to Debut Aventus, Comprehensive Cloud-Based Live Video Platform, at Streaming Media West 2012

LAS VEGAS -- Oct. 25, 2012 -- iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live and on-demand streaming-video solutions, today announced that it will for the first time demonstrate Aventus, its new cloud-based, comprehensive, automated, video workflow platform for delivering live events and live linear channels online, at Streaming Media West 2012 in late October. The demonstration will take place during a keynote session with NBC Sports, who has been one of the key customers working with iStreamPlanet to develop the next generation live video platform.

Aventus is designed to help content distributors overcome the challenges in meeting the demand for more live online content, specifically by providing a scalable, simplified video workflow platform that increases reliability while decreasing the costs associated with delivering online live video to IP connected devices around the globe. The keynote will be streamed live at http://www.istreamplanet.com/events/streamingmedia-west-los-angeles/ starting at 12:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Aventus addresses the challenges of streaming live events and live-linear channels online to multiple platforms and devices by moving the workflow from hardware-dependent infrastructure to software- and cloud-based infrastructure. Built from the ground up for the cloud, Aventus leverages virtual machines for every step in the live-video delivery workflow, from scheduling, quality control, media processing, content protection, to publishing to any number of designated publish locations, with telemetry that provides real-time insights across the entire workflow. The result is a flexible resource optimized for both performance and cost, which content-holders, aggregators, and distributors can call upon as needed to stream live video regardless of the size of the audience or the number of formats or publishing outlets required.

"Aventus is the first live-video platform built from the ground up for the cloud, providing customers with a secure, scalable, reliable platform that provides insight across their entire workflow," said Mio Babic, president, and CEO of iStreamPlanet. "We'll be helping our customers take advantage of the cloud's elastic computing power, storage, and bandwidth in both on-premise private cloud and public cloud environments, dynamically scaling up or down as content requirements change. The platform will help content holders keep pace with the growing market for live video online, and help create new business opportunities for broadcasters of all sizes."

"While the demand for live streaming continues to grow, content owners and distributors are looking to overcome the challenges in consistently and cost-effectively delivering live and live-linear programming," said Andy Tarczon, session moderator and co-founder of The Diffusion Group. "iStreamPlanet is applying their experience to develop a platform designed around the increasingly common needs associated to delivering live streaming content."

Aventus will be generally available in the second quarter of 2013.

More information about iStreamPlanet is available at www.istreamplanet.com.

# # #

About iStreamPlanet

iStreamPlanet is a multiplatform managed broadcast solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality video experiences to connected audiences around the world. With over a decade of managed broadcast experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of video workflow and content management products and services. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, AMC Networks, the United States Olympic Committee, AT&T, Microsoft, and others. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at www.istreamplanet.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS