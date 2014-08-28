Orad Makes After Effects Part of the 3D Scenery

August 28, 2014 -- Orad will unveil at IBC2014 its new 3Designer Adobe After Effects (AE) plugin. The unique 3Designer plugin lets graphics artists easily bring common AE design elements such as keyframed animations, textures and materials into the powerful Orad 3Designer authoring software. The new integration also allows users to assign data exports from within AE, ensuring templates created in AE receive data updates while on-air with real-time data. “Orad’s new integration elminates a critical gap in the graphics production workflow,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president, Orad. “Until now, After Effects designers would create motion graphics primarily for pre-visualization and post-production. For on-air broadcasts, these designs would have to be re-created in the authoring software. With the new 3Designer plugin, artists can export AE projects into 3Designer. There is no need to recreate elements, thus saving a tremendous amount of time.”Thanks to the 3Designer plugin, Adobe After Effects scene elements can be opened directly inside Orad’s 3Designer authoring software where additional edits can be made and sent to air.

Attendees to the IBC2014 exhibition can see the new 3Designer AE plugin at the Orad stand 7.B27.

3Designer Plugin Specifications and Availability

The Orad 3Designer plugin supports 3Designer 3.10 and After Effects versions from CS5 on up.

Schedule a Press Briefing at IBC2014

Members of the press are encouraged to meet with the management team and get a demo of the new 3Designer Adobe After Effects (AE) plugin and other Orad solutions. To schedule a press appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

For more about Orad’s new After Effects plugin, please go to: http://youtu.be/UN1UhAMN2F8

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT).

More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv

####