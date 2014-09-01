100 Free DPA Microphones – How Do You Wear Yours?

As part of an exciting competition that begins today (September 1 2014), DPA is giving 100 lucky people the chance to win its d:screet™ Necklace Microphones, which were launched earlier this year.

The competition, running on DPA's Facebook page and website, asks contestants to come up with ingenious ideas for how and where to use the d:screet™ Necklace Microphone. Five microphones will be awarded to the five most liked submissions on Facebook, while the remaining 95 will be given to the people who, in DPA's opinion, come up with the best, most creative and most original ideas. An example can be found at this YouTube video, created by DPA Microphones: http://bit.ly/1ll1KBQ

This unique plug-and-play microphone solution from DPA is ideally suited to situations where mounting and consistent audio output are the primary requirements. By housing a legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace, DPA has created a microphone that anyone can use. There is no need to worry about attaching it to clothing because the only fitting skill this microphone requires is the ability to do up a necklace catch.

"We are extremely excited about this product and want to share our excitement with the rest of the world," says DPA's CEO Christian Poulsen. "These new microphones are clearly meeting a need because they can be mounted and removed quickly, and several times, by untrained talent without a sound expert nearby. We are well aware that they are perfect for reality show settings as they have already been used for the Danish adaptation of Big Brother. But we think there are plenty of other situations where their simplicity, audio quality and size make them ideal. We hope that people entering our competition will use their imagination to come up with some really ingenious ideas to surprise and amuse us."

DPA's competition also has a second phase, which will be open to those who win one of the initial 100 necklace microphones. Once winners get their microphones, all they have to do is document their idea by sending the company a picture or a video. The two best entries will win a grand prize – a choice of DPA Microphones up to a value of 1,000 EUR (list price).

Entry to this competition is via the DPA website or DPA's Facebook page. All ideas need to be submitted by September 28, 2014 and the 100 initial winners will be announced on October 1, 2014. Contestants can win multiple necklace microphones, but only one microphone will be awarded per idea.

Entry to phase two of the competition will open after October 1, with the two ultimate winners announced on November 10, 2014. The first grand prize will go to the most liked picture or video on Facebook, while the second will go to the application idea that DPA perceives to be the best and most well documented.

To enter and for more information please follow these links:

Website http://www.dpamicrophones.com/100freemics

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dpamicrophones

For inspiration of what you might do with your microphone, watch this clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IJFpGwWfcQ&feature=youtu.be

-ends-

About DPA

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to provide you – whether you’re in live sound, recording, theater or broadcast – with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for your tasks. DPA takes no shortcuts in the design processes nor makes any compromises in manufacturing, which is all done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability, and above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com