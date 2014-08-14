Audio-Technica Sponsors Pensado’s Place

— Audio-Technica serves as a Title Sponsor for hour-long weekly web series and related special events —

STOW, OH, Aug 11, 2014 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, recently announced that they have become a Title Sponsor for Pensado’s Place, the acclaimed hour-long weekly educational web series that celebrates the evolving landscape of music and technology and gives a voice to its leaders and innovators. As part of its sponsorship, Audio-Technica is proud to be a part of Pensado’s Place weekly live and archived shows, as well as other special events like the Pensado Awards and at expos including Gear Expo, MixFest and more.

The hour-long weekly web series Pensado’s Place was created nearly four years ago. Co-hosted by legendary mix engineer Dave Pensado (Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Michael Jackson and more) and show creator Herb Trawick, the show includes interviews with top music industry artists, engineers, producers, mixers, and record executives, as well as in-depth tutorials in production, engineering and mixing. Pensado’s Place has positioned itself as “the most influential show for audio engineers,” mixers and producers (Forbes Magazine) in just three years. Pensado’s Place is more than just a show, as it highlights the very best in the industry of music, gaming, sound identity on film, and audio equipment, with a presence in live events. As a leading educational resource, Pensado’s Place is helping build the next generation of audio greats.

Herb Trawick, the Co-host/Executive Producer and Creator of Pensado’s Place, as well as Manager and Advisor to Co-host Dave Pensado, stated, “We are very thrilled to have Audio-Technica come on board and support Pensado’s Place. Just like Dave and myself, A-T is a strong believer in audio education, which is why they are a perfect match to work with the entire Pensado team.”



“As an engineer and mixer myself, I am very familiar with Audio-Technica’s microphones and have an intimate knowledge of using them in the studio,” stated Dave Pensado (Co-host of Pensado’s Place, GRAMMY®-winning mix engineer, Teacher). “In addition to making great products, the company has so many talented people on their team, and I look forward to working closely with them over the next year.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.