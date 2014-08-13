Blonder Tongue Offers Superior Motion Optimization for Fast-Paced TV Programming With New HDE-HVC-PRO

Introduces Enhancements to SDE-4AV-QAM Encoder to Enable Superior Video Quality at Lower Bit Rates

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced the HDE-HVC-PRO, a new MPEG-2 SD/HD professional series encoder designed to deliver superior motion optimization for fast-paced programming, including live sports events. In addition, the company announced enhancements to its SDE-4AV-QAM MPEG-2 SD encoder, which enables operators to deliver more SD channels at lower bit rates. Both the HDE-HVC-PRO and SDE-4AV-QAM encoders bring increased levels of video quality and bandwidth efficiency to the broadcast, cable, and hospitality markets.

"Video quality is critical to business success in the competitive television world. With this in mind, we developed the HDE-HVC-PRO so that operators delivering television programming with fast-paced motion, such as a live soccer match, can offer a crisper image to viewers," said Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue. "We've also added improvements to our SDE-4AV-QAM encoder, including lower bit rate optimization, to address the growing consumer demand for better video quality."

Perfect for local distribution and retail applications, Blonder Tongue's HDE-HVC-PRO encoder allows operators to accept SD and HD programming from a variety of sources and deliver video content, including visually stunning movies and high-motion sports, with crystal-clear quality. Using the encoder, operators can accept either one HD program from an unencrypted HDMI, VGA, or component input, or up to four SD programs in NTSC baseband AV format. Each AV input program is digitized, MPEG-2 encoded, and multiplexed into one multiprogram transport stream (MPTS), then simultaneously delivered as a single QAM, ASI, or IP output.

The recent upgrade to Blonder Tongue's SDE-4AV-QAM encoder offers significant enhancements to customers. The MPEG-2 SD encoder now features the same fast-motion estimation capabilities available in the company's new HDE-4S-PRO encoder as well as improved SD performance. By encoding SD programs at lower bit rates, the SDE-4AV-QAM allows operators to deliver more SD channels per QAM without impacting video quality. This allows operators to cost-effectively expand their channel lineup and increase viewer satisfaction. With the optional HD-PRO software upgrade, the unit is configurable in either HD or SD mode via Web interface. Through a simple firmware update, existing customers can take advantage of the new motion optimization capabilities.

Both the HDE-HVC-PRO and SDE-4AV-QAM encoders support real-time Dolby(R) Digital audio encoding to ensure a superior audio experience for end users. They are also equipped with closed captioning (EIA-608) and an Emergency Alert System (EAS) interface. A front-panel RF test point allows for monitoring/testing of the QAM output without service interruption. Comprehensive remote monitoring and control can be achieved using any standard Web browser via a rear-panel 10/100Base-T Ethernet connection. The encoders include a -48VDC power option, providing operators with an energy-efficient, safe, and standards-compliant solution.

More information on Blonder Tongue and its products is available at www.blondertongue.com.

