Wohler Provides Custom Monitoring Solution to France Télévisions

Wohler Collaboration With Audiopole and France Télévisions Demonstrates Agility and Speed in Meeting User Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO -- July 30, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it has collaborated with local partner Audiopole and France Télévisions to provide a rapid solution for France Télévisions' specific monitoring needs. Together, the three companies identified the additional audio monitoring functionality that France Télévisions desired from its existing AMP1-16M monitoring units, and, within a matter of weeks, the Wohler engineering team had created and delivered a software beta version for testing. Shortly thereafter, France Télévisions approved the software and ordered additional AMP1-16M units.

"I was really amazed by the responsiveness of the Wohler team," said Jean-Philippe Blanchard, director of the broadcast division at Audiopole. "Given how quickly the solution was delivered and approved by France Télévisions, I think this is a very good example of perfect cooperation between a manufacturer and a broadcaster and how they can work together to improve a product."

During live event broadcasts, France Televisions derives some audio from the microphones of commentators or talkback systems, which are as critical to monitor as the broadcast-to- air content. During a visit by Wohler's regional representative and colleagues from partner Audiopole, France Télévisions requested a modification to its existing AMP1-16M units to enable a new monitoring workflow at the touch of a button. Wohler quickly stepped up to address this request, and the resulting functionality has become part of the latest firmware (version 4.0) for the AMP1-16M. Now France TV, France 24, and EuroNews all take advantage of this new monitoring approach.

"We are serious about our role as an extension of our clients' engineering teams, and our collaboration with Audiopole and France Télévisions demonstrates this commitment very well," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "Wohler monitoring products are designed to be versatile systems that help users work the way they want to work. We use feedback from our customers to refine the design and functionality of all our products so that they yield the performance required, and the modification we made for France Télévisions is just one of many examples of this proactive approach to both product development and customer service."

