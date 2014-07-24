OMPT Partners with WINGS to Bring Health Education to Indigenous Families in Guatemala

Chico, CA – July 24, 2014 –One Mobile Projector Per Trainer (OMPT) is proud to announce a partnership with WINGS, a Guatemala-based non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to improving lives through family planning education and access to reproductive health services. As part of the partnership, OMPT will teach WINGS staff how to create educational videos. These videos will become an essential part of the WINGS outreach program, shown on portable, cordless video projectors supplied by OMPT.

“WINGS works primarily with indigenous Guatemalan populations who speak K'iche', one of a number of minority languages in Guatemala,” comments Matt York, executive director, OMPT.“However, most media and training materials are created in Spanish, putting these groups at a disadvantage. By partnering with OMPT, WINGS will be able to create its own video materials in K'iche', delivering them using the cordless video projectors.”

OMPT will conduct a four-day video production workshop at WINGS headquarters in Guatemala in late August. At the end of the training, WINGS staff will be able to make their own videos, allowing them to incorporate local languages, citizens and locales, resulting in more culturally appropriate and effective messaging.

York further explains the need for the video training and specialized projection solutions,“Approximately 75% of the indigenous population of Guatemala lives in poverty. This means families are unlikely to take time from their survival-based daily activities to seek out help or information, so WINGS workers need to trek to the remote villages and communities. OMPT’s video equipment is designed to work in areas without access to electricity. The recording and projecting equipment is small, rugged and portable. All components are battery-powered and can be recharged using solar panels or car battery adapters.”

The OMPT cordless projector features 180 lumens, a contrast ratio of 5000:1, and up to 1080P for great looking video in most lighting conditions. The battery can last for up to 2.5 hours between charges and also includes an SD card and USB slots. The projector is powerful and bright enough to be effective for groups as large as 50 people.

About WINGS: WINGS creates opportunities for Guatemalan families to improve their lives through family planning education and access to reproductive health services. WINGS delivers education and training on reproductive health to families, community leaders, local government representatives, health workers, teachers, schoolchildren and partner organizations. This holistic approach builds community support for reproductive health and family planning so that individuals are able to access contraceptives free from social and religious constraint.

About OMPT: Vision: One Mobile Projector per Trainer is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit initiative of Polder, Inc. OMPT envisions a world where electricity, illiteracy, location, language and materials are no longer barriers to positive social change. By empowering organizations to create videos, we can help them to better reach the most underserved and remote communities with less staff and fewer resources.

With recent advancements in technology – like mini cameras and mini projectors – everyone can use video as an educational tool, even without electricity. Our equipment is rugged and portable, and uses alternative energy sources like solar power, so it can be used anywhere, at any time.

