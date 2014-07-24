Miller Camera Support Equipment Provides Latest Technologies to Companies at The Australian Broadcast Exhibition

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, JULY 24, 2014—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be on-hand to loan some of its latest camera support solutions to exhibitors at the Australian Broadcast Exhibition (ABE) 2014, Australia’s pre-eminent specialist television broadcast technology tradeshow that features the latest in digital broadcast and production technology.

“ABE 2014 is designed to showcase solutions that reflect the technical concerns of the free-to-air broadcast sector and is the perfect opportunity for Miller to provide product updates for technology users from the converging worlds of broadcast and IT,” says Greg Thomson, Regional Sales Manager for Southeast Asia, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “We will be loaning an assortment of our latest tripods and fluid heads to exhibitors at the show with hopes of stimulating conversation among attendees interested in learning about ways to enhance their production workflows.”

At this year’s show, Miller will lend its Compass 15 Solo 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System and Arrow 40 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System to Panasonic Broadcast and Sony Australia. An ideal travel companion, the rugged Compass 15 Solo 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System combines the innovative, lightweight Solo tripod and the Compass 15 Fluid Head to provide professional performance for the latest generation of lightweight HDV/DVCAM/XDCAM and P2HD cameras. The company’s Arrow 40 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System is essential in the demanding world of news gathering and its speedy and sturdy Sprinter II Carbon Fibre Tripod can capture everything from fast-action sporting events to long, slow, scenic pans.

Additionally, Miller will be loaning three Compass 20 Fluid Heads to Quinto Communications and its Arrow 55 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System to Magna Systems & Engineering. The award-winning Compass 20 Fluid Head, with an impressive two to 12 kilogram payload range, offers its users speed, performance and versatility, incorporating the best pan and tilt fluid drag in its class with a selectable counterbalance system. The Arrow 55 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System, perfect for documentary productions, provides higher load capacity that is particularly suited to long-lens applications or studio/EFP configurations, offering users additional features suitable for outdoor shooting conditions, including inline carry handles, illuminated rear controls and a mid-level spreader with adjustable centre hub.

Scheduled to take place at Sydney’s Novotel Manly Pacific Hotel from August 5 to 7, ABE 2014 is open to the public and provides industry professionals with a unique opportunity to assess the latest technology developments in content production. To learn more about ABE 2014, including how to register to attend, visit http://www.abeshow.tv/abemain/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.